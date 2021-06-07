Luke DeCock: Facing elimination, the Hurricanes need Andrei Svechnikov to grow up -- and fast

Where it really matters, where Svechnikov has the potential to match Lightning snipers Nikita Kucherov or Steven Stamkos — and is really the only player on the Hurricanes who can — there's still an empty space.

Svechnikov has yet to score at five-on-five in 10 playoff games. He has yet to score on the power play. He has yet, in the entire postseason, to unleash the exceptional talent and scoring ability that has so often mesmerized both fans and opposing goalies in his three-year NHL career. He has scored his two goals on 17 high-danger chances; Jordan Staal has five goals on as many chances, while Martin Necas' two goals have come on only eight chances.

Throughout his career and still now, Svechnikov has been given every opportunity to succeed. He has played with multiple centers, and continues to occupy prime real estate on a line with Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen. He remains on the second power-play unit having not scored a power-play goal in six weeks. He had six shifts with Aho and Teravainen after the Lightning made it 6-4, getting nowhere.

Svechnikov's predictability with the puck is probably the product of a lack of confidence; the perpetual parade to the penalty box simply immaturity. Those are both things Svechnikov can, and almost certainly will, grow out of with time, but 21 isn't as young as it used to be in today's NHL.