The Carolina Thunderbirds won their division to end the regular-season in the Federal Prospects Hockey League, and they did it the hard way by winning on the road late Saturday night.

The Thunderbirds beat the Columbus River Dragons 4-3 in an overtime shootout getting goals from Josh Koepplinger and Gus Ford while Jacob Kelly and Jay Croop, a former Thunderbird, missed for the River Dragons.

The win gave the Thunderbirds 117 points and that gave them the Continental Division title over the River Dragons by one point. The Thunderbirds ended the regular-season 40-12-4 and the River Dragons were 40-11-5.

The Thunderbirds, the winners of the 2019 Commissioner’s Cup, will head to the playoffs with some momentum.

They will open on Friday at Port Huron in Michigan before playing two games at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex if needed on Saturday and Sunday. If the Thunderbirds win in Michigan they can wrap up the series with a win on their home ice on Saturday.

Port Huron finished fourth in the division with a 28-24-4 record and head into the playoffs losers of their last two games.

Danbury, the winners of the Empire Division, had the best record in the league with 129 points. Danbury was 44-7-5 overall during the regular-season.