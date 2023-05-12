The Carolina Thunderbirds fell short in their bid to sweep the Danbury Hat Tricks in the Federal Prospects Hockey League Commissioner Cup’s championship series on Friday night in Connecticut at the Danbury Arena.

The Hat Tricks beat the Thunderbirds 6-2, to cut the deficit to 2-1 in the best-of-five series.

The Hat Tricks added two goals late in the game to make the score 6-2. The Hat Tricks outshot the Thunderbirds 33-26.

The Thunderbirds won the first two games in Winston-Salem last weekend.

The Thunderbirds scored first, three minutes into the game when Tucker Firth made the score 1-0. Danbury came right back six minutes later, with a goal from Daniel McKitrick.

In the second period, the Thunderbirds took the lead 2-1 when Joseph Kennedy scored unassisted.

The Hat Tricks, however, scored three goals over the next six minutes to take a 4-2 lead after two periods. McKitrick scored again as well as Brendon Dowler and Jacob Ratcliffe, to give the Hat Tricks the two-goal lead.

Game four is scheduled for Saturday night at 7 p.m. And if game five is necessary, it will be Sunday at 5 p.m.

The Thunderbirds are trying to win their second FPHL title in the past five seasons.

They also won the 2019 title in their second season, after joining the league as an expansion team.