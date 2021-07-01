Thunderbirds losing Coach Andre Niec to the NHL

Andre Niec, the Carolina Thunderbirds coach for the last three seasons, is leaving to join the NHL’s Florida Panthers as a European scout.

“I couldn’t be more proud to have been a part of the culture that Andre has created in Carolina,” said Thunderbirds general manager Kelly Curl. “He demanded the most out of his players and staff, and his record shows the excellence that followed. I will forever be grateful for the opportunity that Andre gave me to win a professional championship and cherish the memories he helped create.”

Niec has been the only FPHL head coach in Carolina Thunderbirds history, guiding the team to a Commissioner’s Cup championship in 2019. That same season, Niec was named the FPHL’s Coach of the Year. His all-time coaching record of 156-42-13 makes him the most successful FPHL coach in the last five years.