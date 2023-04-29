The Carolina Thunderbirds and Columbus River Dragons might not have much left for Sunday’s final game of their playoff series.

Both teams battled through more than 90 minutes of hockey on Saturday night before the Thunderbirds finally won 6-5 in the second overtime. Getting the game winner with 11:13 left in the second overtime was Petr Panacek with assists from Jacob Schnapp and Jan Salak.

This tied the best-of-three series at 1-1 with the deciding game at 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex.

The Thunderbirds battled back from a 3-0 deficit and eventually tied the game at 5 on Panacek’s goal with five minutes to go in regulation. His goal was assisted by Lucas Rowe and Jiri Pestuka.

Also scoring goals for the Thunderbirds were Rowe, Brendan Hussey, Josh Koepplinger and Viktor Grebennikov.

The winner of Sunday’s game advances to the Commissioner’s Cup finals next week.

In Friday’s game in Columbus the Thunderbirds never really got off the bus as the River Dragons took a 3-0 lead after the first period on their way to a 6-1 victory.

The River Dragons led 6-0 before the Thunderbirds scored a goal in the third period. The only score scored for the Thunderbirds was by Panacek with an assist going to Joseph Kennedy.