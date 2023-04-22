The Carolina Thunderbirds got an overtime goal from Dawson Baker in a 5-4 win over Port Huron on Saturday afternoon to close out the first-round playoff series in the Federal Prospects Hockey League in front of nearly 2,800 fans at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex.

The Thunderbirds had a 3-on-2 break and Gus Ford shoveled a perfect pass to Baker on the right whose wrist shot was good.

The win closes out the best of three series as they won two straight to advance to the next round.

It was Baker’s second goal of the game. Also scoring two goals was Jan Salak with Petr Panacek scoring a goal late in the third period that tied the game at 4.

In Friday’s 6-3 win in Michigan the Thunderbirds were outshot 39-30 but it didn’t matter.

The Thunderbirds led 5-0 late in the second period before the Prowlers scored their first goal.

Panacek led the way with a hat trick with his third goal an empty netter late in the game. Josh Koepplinger had two goals and Jiri Pestuka scored to help the Thunderbirds to the victory.