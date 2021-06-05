Homers help Grasshoppers beat Dash again

The Greensboro Grasshoppers scored all the runs they would need in the first two innings on Saturday night, easing to a 7-2 win over the Winston-Salem Dash at First National Bank Field.

Winston-Salem fell to 15-14, while Greensboro improved to 14-15.

A day after handing the Dash a 17-3 defeat, the Grasshoppers pounded out three more home runs.

In the first inning, left fielder Matthew Frazier homered to center. It was Frazier’s fifth of the season. In the second inning, designated hitter Jesus Valdez hit a shot to left, his third of the year. In the seventh, catcher Grant Koch connected for his second of the season.

For the Dash, both runs came on solo homers.

Center fielder Ian Dawkins connected in the third inning — his third of the season — and first baseman Travis Moniot went deep in the fifth. It was Moniot’s second of the year.

Omar Cruz got the win for Greensboro, improving his record to 1-3. J.C. Flowers picked up his first save of the season.

Isaiah Carranza took the loss for the Dash, falling to 1-5 on the season.