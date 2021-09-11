Hot Rods clobber Dash

Bowling Green exploded for four runs in the first inning at Truist Stadium on Saturday night, then cruised to a 15-4 win over Winston-Salem in a High Class-A game.

Brett Wisely got things started for Bowling Green with a solo homer, his sixth of the season. Hill Alexander capped off the uprising with his 14th homer of the season, a three-run shot, and the Hot Rods were off and running.

The Dash got a solo homer from Jose Rodriguez in the third inning. It was his fifth of the season.

The Dash (41-71) will try for a split of the six-game series with a win over the Hot Rods (78-35) in the series finale.

On Sunday, Winston-Salem plans to start Dan Metzdorf. Metzdorf, a former Boston College standout, will be making his second start of the series. He pitched five innings of five-run ball in the Dash’s 9-8 comeback win in the series opener. Sunday will be the third time this season Metzdorf has faced the Hot Rods.

For Bowling Green, left-hander John Doxakis wiill be going for the second time in the series. Doxakis, a former second-round pick, pitched five innings while allowing two runs and striking out seven in Tuesday’s opener, not factoring into the decision.

First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m.