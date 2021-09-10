Hot Rods slip past Dash

A Winston-Salem rally in the bottom of the ninth fell short, and Bowling Green held on for a 4-3 win on Friday night at Truist Stadium.

The Hot Rods (77-35) evened the best-of-six series with the Dash (41-70) at two games each.

The Dash trailed by one going into the bottom of the ninth. Jeremiah Burks led off with a single and, after a Travis Moniot strikeout, a Jose Rodriguez single sent Burks to third. But Hot Rods reliever Alan Strong was able to get the final two outs, sealing the win and picking up his fourth save of the season.

Alex Destino homered for the Dash in the first inning, his 20th of the season.

With their 9-4 win in the nightcap of Thursday’s double-header, the Hot Rods clinched a postseason berth for the fifth straight season.

The Dash were still trying to determine a Saturday starter after Friday night’s game.

Bowling Green will go with right-hander Taj Bradley in the fifth game of the series. Bradley, a fifth-round pick in 2018, will be making his seventh start with the Hot Rods after receiving a promotion from Low-A Charleston on Aug. 3. In six starts with Bowling Green, Bradley has struck out 35 batters in 28 2/3 innings, compiling a 2-0 record and 2.20 ERA.