Hubert Davis, North Carolina's head basketball coach, had success running the JV team

Hubert Davis does have a little head-coaching experience at the college level. It’s just that nobody saw him coach because he was running the North Carolina junior varsity team for several years.
Davis, who was named the head coach last week at North Carolina and has the task of following the legendary Roy Williams, was just as passionate and committed to the JV team, according to Toby Egbuna, who is from Clemmons and is a North Carolina graduate.
Egbuna, 27, played for two seasons for Davis on JV team, which is made up of walk-ons who can sometimes do well enough to join the varsity as role players late in their careers.
“Somebody described him as such a nice guy off the court, but he can flip that switch in a hurry,” said Egbuna, who lives in Atlanta and launched his own company and is the CEO of Chezie, a company that caters to minorities to help them find a career.
Egbuna, who was a 6-foot-3 undersized post player who graduated from West Forsyth, loved his time on the JV team during his two seasons (2013-14, 2014-15). For his senior season he was elevated to the varsity and was on the Tar Heels when they lost to Villanova on the Kris Jenkins last second shot in the championship game in 2016.
During those two seasons on the JV team they combined to go 17-7 playing mostly lower level division schools. UNC has had a JV team since the early 1970s when freshman were ineligible but have kept it around because of its tradition.
“I remember during the early part of practices we’d get in our ball handling drills and our fast break stuff and if anybody turned it over he would stop practice,” said Egbuna, who averaged about 14 points and eight rebounds during his two seasons on the JV team. “Coach Davis would get really heated and we knew we had to focus more.”
In games Egbuna said Davis wanted one thing from the scrappy, JV team – to play hard.
“That won’t change now that he’s the head coach of the varsity,” Egbuna said. “He wanted us to play hard all the time and if you didn’t you ended up on the bench. Now, I know there’s a big difference between the JV guys and the scholarship guys who have their sights on the NBA and all that, but the principles that Coach Davis believes in are real.”
Egbuna remembers several games where the Tar Heels won by lopsided scores. In one particular game, however, Davis was not happy at halftime in the small UNC, JV locker room at the Smith Center.
“He kicked a chair and it happened to go in my direction,” Egbuna said chuckling. “Coach Davis and I talked about that a few times and it was funny. I think what we were all wondering about was why he was fired up and it was because of our lack of effort. We were winning the game but that wasn't the point."
But what did that halftime chewing out yield in the second half?
“Oh, we won by 30 or 40 so it definitely worked,” Egbuna said.
Egbuna also got to spend some time on the varsity for a season and while he played just 19 minutes and failed to score, it was rewarding.
“Coach Davis worked with the guards a lot and Coach Williams always worked with the big men,” Egbuna said. “I guess if there’s something to look for it might be that Coach Davis knows how to get the best out of the guards. That’s really where he excels, and I think it helps that he played that position for so long at UNC and in the NBA.”
Egbuna had other options coming out of West Forsyth where he could have gone on to play more in college, but his dream was to play for the Tar Heels so he took the hard road as a walk-on. He and his family moved to Clemmons when he was 5-year-old from Largos, Nigeria.
Looking back at that experience he said it was everything he could have hoped for. He graduated with honors as a business administration major and the memories from his time as a JV player are great.
“Coach Davis is a lot like Coach Mosley, the coach at Last Chance U: Basketball on that documentary because he cares so much for each of his guys,” Egbuna said in reference to a Netflix series that took a look at a junior college program. “A couple of weeks ago I actually texted him about that, and he sent me back a text with a smile emoji.”
Egbuna wasn’t surprised that Davis was named as the replacement for Williams, who won three national championships and 903 games in his hall of fame career.
“You could kind of see it coming, but I thought Coach Williams was going to go for a little longer,” Egbuna said.
As for how Davis will be now that he has slid over to the head coaching spot for the Tar Heels, Egbuna didn’t sugar coat his an-swer.
“He cares so much, almost to a fault,” Egbuna said. “I’m a little worried because he takes losing so hard personally. And Coach Williams was sort of used to being in that limelight so that’s something that will be different for Coach Davis now. One thing for sure is he has such a deep love for the university and you can tell that as soon as you meet him.”
