Hubert Davis, North Carolina's head basketball coach, had success running the JV team

“Oh, we won by 30 or 40 so it definitely worked,” Egbuna said.

Egbuna also got to spend some time on the varsity for a season and while he played just 19 minutes and failed to score, it was rewarding.

“Coach Davis worked with the guards a lot and Coach Williams always worked with the big men,” Egbuna said. “I guess if there’s something to look for it might be that Coach Davis knows how to get the best out of the guards. That’s really where he excels, and I think it helps that he played that position for so long at UNC and in the NBA.”

Egbuna had other options coming out of West Forsyth where he could have gone on to play more in college, but his dream was to play for the Tar Heels so he took the hard road as a walk-on. He and his family moved to Clemmons when he was 5-year-old from Largos, Nigeria.

Looking back at that experience he said it was everything he could have hoped for. He graduated with honors as a business administration major and the memories from his time as a JV player are great.