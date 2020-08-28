Gwen Parks was slightly nervous — arguably more than what she'd feel just before a typical meet.
The 17-year-old senior on the Reagan track and field and cross country teams underwent her prerace rituals yet again. Parks, until Thursday, likely hadn't practiced those little quirks in about six months, when the coronavirus pandemic brought track and field meets — including the New Balance Nationals Indoor in New York, in which she was scheduled to compete in mid-March — to a halt.
She had pancakes for breakfast and, at lunch, a Subway sandwich. Parks arranged her outfit as well — her choice of socks and running apparel.
Parks was among 49 area cross country runners who likely got a little dose of those prerace jitters again on a humid Thursday evening at Jamison Park adjacent to Meadowlark Middle School. The unattached meet, dubbed the Five Dollar 5K and sponsored by the Twin City Track Club, was a socially distanced timed trial that brought a sense of normalcy for a few high school standouts absent of a structured meet for months. Two heats of 25 runners, who were distanced roughly 15 seconds apart at the start line, embarked on a course that stretched down the Muddy Creek Greenway and circled back at Robinhood Road to return to the park.
"To be honest, it's nice to have people running in front and behind. And it was really cool that they were able to do this at all," Parks said."But it did feel like a time trial more than a race.
"And one of the weirdest things one of my friends said on the line was how quiet it was. Like we were just standing there shuffling forward, and that was pretty different."
Cicada chirps filled the grassy acres of the park, as the initial heat of runners filed to the start line marked by a rubber strip. A small timing trailer towed by a white Ford F-150 sat on the left side of the asphalt trail and a digital timer stood on the right. Teresa Inman, a Boston Marathon veteran and the Twin City Track Club's treasurer, kept a clipboard and directed runners to white and red taped lines, each with a marker-written number up to 25.
Runners stood on those lines, spaced roughly 8 feet apart. They'd move up a line after each runner began their trek through the course. A little more than 10 minutes distanced the first heat from the second.
Chip-timed bibs hung on a wire, attached by wooden clothespins flapping in brief wind gusts, roughly 100 yards from the start line under a large pavilion to discourage tight-quartered interactions between runners and volunteers.
According to Parks, a Division I prospect who has garnered interest from Yale and Cornell, it was an exciting meet regardless of any outcome. Parks, who clocked in at 19:04.84, donned a burgundy top and black running shorts — the outfit she planned to sport for Nationals Indoor at The Armory in her 800-meter run in the Emerging Elite division.
The Twin City Track Club has held Five Dollar 5Ks for all ages before the coronavirus pandemic. But its tuneup for a cross country season, which the N.C. High School Athletic Association postponed to an early November start, reached its 50-runner capacity within two hours after the signup was posted Aug. 8.
Inman, whose son Conner is a sophomore in Mount Tabor's running program, said she cleared the meet with the NCHSAA, although that wasn't necessary since runners were unaffiliated with their high schools — at least, for the evening.
"It came to our knowledge and awareness that these high school kids that have been running daily and training, with their season such a huge question mark, whether or not they'd be able to race," Inman said. "They were putting in the time and the effort without really any opportunity to gauge it.
"So we thought, 'How can we take this model and give these kids an opportunity to come together, sort of, and do something?'"
More than 20 spectators, the vast majority masked, stood on a slope several yards from the line near a playground. Runners, after the meet, loitered with their families — a few sweaty, shirtless ones sat on a sidewalk as well.
Eric Fritz of Reagan was one of a few high school coaches observing from afar. He said his runners, a dozen of them in the meet, sent a message via Remind earlier in the week to show up.
"This is really the first time I've seen my team since March," Fritz said. "We don't have everybody here, but a good little group showed up … It's pretty much all been through email and Remind texts.
"I'm not here in a coaching capacity, but more of a fan and spectator."
Mason Rudel, a 17-year-old Atkins senior, said he formulated a few workouts to prep for the 5K that included 1,000-meter and mile-long repeats in the weeks leading up to Thursday. According to Andrew Burrell, his sophomore teammate on the Class 1-A/2-A indoor state championship track and field team, the meet brought back intensity again.
This race wasn't a championship. But, for a few minutes, the course gave that sensation.
"It was nice to be out there running against other people — finally," said Burrell, who finished in 17:06.14. "We've really been really just training together. And seeing other people and racing other people is really fun.
"I miss it a lot. I can't wait for the season to come back."
