Ilya Ivashka, Mikael Ymer advance to Winston-Salem Open final

The singles final at the Winston-Salem Open will feature two players in their first ATP Tour final.
Ilya Ivashka of Belarus used a dominating performance to steamroll past Emil Ruusuvuori of Finland 6-2, 6-1 in the semifinals of the Winston-Salem Open on Friday night at the Wake Forest Tennis Center. Sweden's Mikael Ymer then beat No. 15 seed Carlos Alcaraz of Spain 7-5, 6-3 to advance to the championship match, which will begin shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday.
After dropping the opening game that lasted nine minutes and featured three deuces, Ivashka took complete control, winning the next five games as he broke Ruusuvuori's serve twice for a quick 5-1 lead. At that point, the near capacity crowd at the stadium court got behind the floundering Fin. But it did little good as Ivashka easily held his own serve to wrap up the first set.
"I was really happy with how I played overall and I thought my serve was very good," Ivashka said. "I want to win tomorrow, and I want to win more (tournaments). It's a really nice tournament and I enjoy playing here."
Ruusuvuori fought off two break points in the third game of the first set, but lost the third as Ivashka took a 2-1 advantage.
Ivashka dominated with his booming serve and crisp groundstrokes, while Ruusuvuori struggled to keep the ball in play, making one unforced error after another in a match between two unseeded players.
The second set was a repeat of the first, with Ivashka starting things off with a service break and then quickly holding his own serve for a 2-0 lead.
After falling behind 3-1 in the second set, Ruusuvuori seemed to lose interest in the match. He won only three points in the final three games as Ivashka continued to control all facets of play. The match ended on a forehand error by Ruusuvuori.
Ivashka acknowledged that it's perhaps surprising that as an unseeded player, he has made it all the way to the final.
"Yes, maybe a little bit, but it's really something I've worked hard for," he said. "I want to win these kinds of tournament and go higher in the rankings."
Ivashka is also using the Winston-Salem Open to prepare for next week's U.S. Open.
"I am taking every tournament as an opportunity," he said. "I am well-prepared for the U.S. Open and the more matches I play here, the better. I am feeling good physically."
After the match, Ivashka spoke with the crowd via the stadium's public address system, then posed for a few selfies as he headed out of the stadium and back into the locker room.
In the doubles finals earlier in the day, Marcelo Arevalo and Matwe Maddlekoop defeated Austin Krajicek and Ivan Dodig 6-7 (5), 7-5, 10-6.