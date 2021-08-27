Ilya Ivashka, Mikael Ymer advance to Winston-Salem Open final

The second set was a repeat of the first, with Ivashka starting things off with a service break and then quickly holding his own serve for a 2-0 lead.

After falling behind 3-1 in the second set, Ruusuvuori seemed to lose interest in the match. He won only three points in the final three games as Ivashka continued to control all facets of play. The match ended on a forehand error by Ruusuvuori.

Ivashka acknowledged that it's perhaps surprising that as an unseeded player, he has made it all the way to the final.

"Yes, maybe a little bit, but it's really something I've worked hard for," he said. "I want to win these kinds of tournament and go higher in the rankings."

Ivashka is also using the Winston-Salem Open to prepare for next week's U.S. Open.

"I am taking every tournament as an opportunity," he said. "I am well-prepared for the U.S. Open and the more matches I play here, the better. I am feeling good physically."

After the match, Ivashka spoke with the crowd via the stadium's public address system, then posed for a few selfies as he headed out of the stadium and back into the locker room.