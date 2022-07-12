In Motion: Beat the Heat 5K race will bring elite runners from North Carolina

One of the biggest road races in Winston-Salem will be held Saturday with the Beat the Heat 5K which starts and finishes at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.

The Cook Medical Beat the Heat races will include the USATF 5K Championship, which starts at 8 p.m. It’s the state championship for pro runners who live and train in North Carolina.

The Beat the Heat started in 1989 and progressed to a large fund-raiser in the community.

Er Ralston, the race director since 2007, said several of the top runners from the state will be in the elite race. The top contenders will be Donnie Cowart of Winston-Salem for the men and Kate Sandborn for the women’s division.

“Both finished in first place in the Kernersville July 4th (5K) races,” Ralston said. “And Donnie has won the Beat the Heat in five of the past six years.”

Other top runners for the men who have signed up to race are Tyler Pennel, Matthew McClintock and Brandon Hudgins, who won last year’s Ultimate Runner and was third in last year’s Beat the Heat 5K.

Other women contenders are Andie Cozzarelli, a former N.C. State run-ner who has finished in the top five in the Beat the Heat 5K in six previous races as well as Paula Pridgen and Ryen Frazier.

Besides the pro 5K there’s also another 5K at 7 p.m. There’s also a mile fun run scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

For more information or to register go to www.bth5k.org

Two locals compete in ironman in Germany

Brian Highsmith, 42 of Clemmons, and David Daggett, 62, of Winston-Salem completed Challenge Roth in Bavaria Germany, which is the largest Ironman distance triathlon of in the world. Highsmith competed the 3,800-meter swim, 180K bike, and 42.2K run in 13 hours 26 minutes, and Daggett completed it in 13 hours and 18 minutes.

Smiley triathlon weekend coming up

The Smiley Triathlon Festival weekend will be held later this month in Clemmons.

As part of the weekend the Kid for Kids Triathlon will be on July 23 and on July 25 the Smiley Sprint Triathlon will be held. Both events will be at the Clemmons West Pool and the surrounding neighborhood.

More than 150 volunteers help put on the two events which raises money for local charities as well as honor Richard Smiley, a former gym owner in Winston-Salem and fitness enthusiast who died from brain cancer in October of 2016.

There are expected to be more than 700 athletes who take part in the two triathlons.

David Daggett, the organizer of the weekend, is an avid triathlete and was a good friend and frequent training partner with Smiley.

“The ‘Smiley’ concept recognizes the life and mission of Richard,” Daggett said. “For those that knew Richard, ‘Smiley’ is in recognition of his spirit and giving heart to our community.”

The 19th Kids for Kids Triathlon is for ages 7 to 14 and it’s one of the top youth triathlons on the East Coast.

There are a few spots available in both of the triathlons. For more information go to www.smileytriathlonfestival.com

Twin City Track Club 5K series

The year-long Twin City Track Club 5K $5 race series will continue Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Jamison Park off the Muddy Creek greenway in Winston-Salem.

Races are also scheduled for Aug. 9, Sept. 13 and Oct. 11. The Oct. 11 race is scheduled for 6 p.m.

For more information go to the Twin City Track Club website at www.twincitytc.org

Race directors and readers can submit suggestions for notes on running, triathlon, cycling and other endurance sports to jdell@wsjournal.com