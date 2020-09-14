High Point University will put on a 5K for both high school and college runners on Oct. 17 at Beeson Park in Kernersville.
Coach Mike Esposito of High Point says that the race is for unattached college and high school runners as well as the general public.
“For high school and college runners it’s $10 and for all other runner there is a $20 entry fee,” said Esposito, who is a former track and cross country coach at Mount Tabor. “We just felt like this would be a good race on a good course where there will be plenty of social distancing as we follow the guidelines.”
The fields will be split up to no more than 50 in each wave.
Registration is open until Oct. 14 but runners are asked to email their seed times to Esposito at mesposit@highpoint.edu
For more information go to https://www.directathletics.com/meets/xc/17076.html or https://www.directathletics.com/meets/xc/17081.html
Locals fare well in triathlon
Because of the pandemic triathlons have been few and far between but three local athletes found on in Duncan, South Carolina earlier this month.
In the Middle Tyger Sprint Triathlon, Riley Daggett of Winston-Salem placed first in his age group (16-19) and Brian Highsmith of Clemmons was fifth (40-44). Also, David Daggett, who is Riley’s father, was first in his age group (60 and older).
Also, Edward McGinniss of Browns Summit was first in his age group (20-24).
Virtual Quarry Rocks 5K
Fall is the best time to run a road race but with the pandemic most of the road races have gone virtual.
An important fundraiser for Special Olympics of Forsyth County will take place next month with the Virtual Quarry Rocks 5K and mile fun run.
Registration will continue this month and runners can compete anytime on their own between Oct. 3 through Oct. 31.
Cost of the event is $25 for the 5K and $10 for the mile fun run with proceeds helping out the Special Olympics.
Results must be posted by midnight of Oct. 31 to be eligible for door prizes.
For more information go to https://runsignup.com/Race/NC/WinstonSalem/SpecialOlympicsFC5K
Ardmore RAH! Virtual 10K and 5K
Another Virtual race will take place in the Ardmore section of Winston-Salem from Oct. 15 through Oct. 18.
This race helps stock the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina helping out at-risk families and children.
T-shirt pickup after registering will be at Redeemer Presbyterian Church in the Ardmore section of Winston-Salem.
For more information go to https://runsignup.com/Race/NC/WinstonSalem/ArdmoreRAH10K5KFunRunandFoodDrive
Habitat Virtual 5K and mile run
Another important fundraiser is the Habitat Hammerbird Virtual 5K that can be completed between Oct. 23 through Nov. 1.
Proceeds from this race help fight for affordable housing in Forsyth County. The race flier encourages those who sign up to run, walk or crawl to complete the 5K or fun run.
For more information go to https://runsignup.com/Race/NC/WinstonSalem/HabitatHammerbird5K
Race directors and readers can submit suggestions for notes on running, triathlon, cycling and other endurance sports to jdell@wsjournal.com
