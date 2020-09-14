High Point University will put on a 5K for high school and college runners on Oct. 17 at Ivey Redmon Park in Kernersville.
Panthers coach Mike Esposito says that the race is for unattached college and high school runners and the general public.
“For high school and college runners it’s $10, and for all other runners there is a $20 entry fee,” said Esposito, a former track and cross country coach at Mount Tabor. “We just felt like this would be a good race on a good course where there will be plenty of social distancing as we follow the guidelines.”
Runners will be placed in waves of no more than 50 each.
Registration is open until Oct. 14, but runners are asked to email their seed times to Esposito at mesposit@highpoint.edu
Information: directathletics.com, click on Enter Meet and search "Vertcross."
Locals fare well in triathlon
Because of the pandemic, triathlons have been few and far between. But three athletes found one in Duncan, S.C., this month.
In the Middle Tyger Sprint Triathlon, Riley Daggett of Winston-Salem placed first in his age group (16-19) and Brian Highsmith of Clemmons was fifth (40-44). Also, David Daggett, Riley’s father, won his age group (60 and older).
Also, Edward McGinniss of Browns Summit was first in his age group (20-24).
Virtual Quarry Rocks 5K
Fall is the best time to run a road race, but the pandemic has caused most road races to go virtual.
An important fundraiser for Special Olympics of Forsyth County will take place next month with the Virtual Quarry Rocks 5K and mile fun run.
Registration will continue this month and runners can compete on their own from Oct. 3 to Oct. 31.
Cost of the event is $25 for the 5K and $10 for the mile fun run with proceeds helping out the Special Olympics.
Results must be posted by midnight of Oct. 31 to be eligible for door prizes.
Information: runsignup.com and search "Virtual Quarry Rocks."
Ardmore RAH! Virtual 10K and 5K
Another virtual race will take place in the Ardmore section of Winston-Salem from Oct. 15 through Oct. 18.
This race benefits the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina, helping at-risk families and children.
T-shirt pickup will be at Redeemer Presbyterian Church, 1046 Miller St., in the Ardmore section of Winston-Salem.
Information: runsignup.com and search "Ardmore RAH."
Habitat Virtual 5K and mile run
Another important fundraiser is the Habitat Hammerbird Virtual 5K that can be completed Oct. 23 to Nov. 1.
Proceeds go to providing affordable housing through Habitat for Humanity of Forsyth County. The race flier encourages those who sign up to run, walk or crawl to complete the 5K or fun run.
Information: runsignup.com and search "Habitat Hammerbird."
Race directors and readers can submit suggestions for notes on running, triathlon, cycling and other endurance sports to jdell@wsjournal.com
