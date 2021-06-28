In Motion: Molly Nunn wins ninth Ultimate Runner title; Smiley Triathlon Festival weekend will be next month

Winston-Salem’s Molly Nunn loves the Ultimate Runner for what it brings in terms of its unique format and the community aspect.
She also loves it because she’s good at it and has now won it nine times in the 35-year history of the event.
On Saturday night Nunn, 37, was consistent in all five of the events within the Ultimate Runner to claim another victory at the Bob Sosnik Track at Hanes Park. Nunn, who ran track and cross country at Wake Forest, said it’s always fun to compete in her hometown.
Nunn first started competing in the Ultimate Runner in 2004.
"Now closing in on nearly two decades later, this is not only a race, in my opinion, it is a gift," Nunn said. "It’s family, friends and community coming together in a common experience where we root for, support, and enjoy fellowship with one another. It was particularly sweet this year after all that was 2020, and even the weather was a little cooler."
The Ultimate Runner had a field of 98 runners, with 95 completing all five of the races – the mile, 400, 800, 100 and 5K.
Race co-founder and director Sandy Wetherhold loved the fact that two records were set in the mile and the 800 by men’s winner Brandon Hudgins of Jamestown, who is a former runner at Appalachian State. Hudgins, 34, ran a 4:15.8 mile and had a time of 1:56.6 in the 800 for records in the event as he just edged out Wil Zahorodny, 31, for the men’s title. Hudgins also won the 5K in 19:16.4. Zahorodny won the 400 in 53.1 and the 100 in 11.96.
Zahorodny was trying to win for the fourth straight time but lost out 8-7 in one of the closest men’s competition in the event's history.
Tying the late Jack Ibraham for the most Ultimate Runners completed was 66-year-old Dan Besse, who ran in his 30th. Ibraham, who died in January of 2020 at the age of 84, ran in the first 30 Ultimate Runners. He ran in his first one at the age of 50 and his final one at the age of 80.
Part of the community aspect of this year’s race included runners and spectators donating their used running shoes. The Twin City Track Club helped arrange the drop off of the used shoes which will go toward www.sneakers4Funds.com
According to the website shoes can take 30 to 40 years to decompose in a landfill but the donated shoes can be used for micro-enterprise partners or small business owners around the world. The company also distributes the shoes all over the world to under developed countries.
Top 5 Females: Molly Nunn 92, Maddie Stambaugh 102, Anna Edwards 144, Hannah Boles 180, Jackie Wilson 190; Age group winners – Ava Burchette (15-19), Haleigh Kozlowski (20-29), Collen Sands (30-34), Cassie Crawford (35-39), Karen Cuda (40-49), Janine Day (50-59), Renee Pickard (60 and older). Top 5 Males: Brandon Hudgins 7, Wil Zahorodny 8, Anthony Kuchera 21, Jeff Berwager 27, Francisco Morales 42. Age group winners: Garrett Brown (14 and under), Andrew Green (15-19), Ben Steinberg (20-29), Maura Spease (30-34), CJ Johnson (35-39), Brad Kosar (40-44), Nathan Beamguard (45-49), Neil Ama-to (50-54), Kevin Rumsey (55-59), Ed Flowers (60-64), Michael Combest (65-69), Charles Roland Krueger (70 and older)
Beat the Heat coming soon
The popular Beat the Heat 5K will be back in full force in Winston-Salem on July 17 after putting on a virtual race in 2020.
The races, which also include the North Carolina USATF 5K Championship for the top pro runners, will be held near Truist Field, the home of Wake Forest’s football program. The Beat the Heat is the official state championship in the 5K for elite runners in North Carolina.
There’s also a 5K for the general public along with a mile fun run.
The Cook Medical Beat the Heat also raises money for local charities that support the health and fitness in the area.
For more information go to the race web site.
The Smiley Triathlon Festival weekend
Two of the best triathlons in our area will be on the same weekend in late July.
The Kids for Kids Triathlon and the Smiley Sprint Triathlon will be July 24-25 at the Clemmons West Pool and the surrounding neighborhood.
David Daggett, an avid triathlete who has competed in eight Hawaii Ironman's and will compete in his ninth in 2022, says putting the two triathlons back to back makes sense. Daggett and several friends of Richard Smiley put together the triathlon after Smiley died from a brain tumor in October of 2016.
Smiley ran a popular fitness club in the Buena Vista neighborhood of Winston-Salem for nearly 20 years and was an avid triathlete.
“This will be a first-ever triathlon festival weekend in our area,” Daggett said. “These are safe, fun events in an encouraging atmosphere. We welcome experienced athletes as well as many first-timers, novices, kids, teams, and relays.”
As part of both triathlons, triple amputee ironman, Rajesh Durbal, will be there. He’ll talk to the children in the Kids for Kids event, then he’ll race in the Smiley Triathlon on that Sunday.
“Rajesh will be the official starter for the Kids for Kids Triathlon,” Daggett said.
In the 17 years of the Kids for Kids Triathlon, which is for children ages 7-14, more than $120,000 has been raised for local children’s charities.
Smiley’s triathlon also raises money to help against the fight against brain cancer.
For more information go to the Kids for Kids website, and the Smiley Sprint Triathlon website.
Race directors and readers can submit suggestions for notes on running, triathlon, cycling and other endurance sports to jdell@wsjournal.com
