In Motion: Molly Nunn wins ninth Ultimate Runner title; Smiley Triathlon Festival weekend will be next month

Winston-Salem’s Molly Nunn loves the Ultimate Runner for what it brings in terms of its unique format and the community aspect.

She also loves it because she’s good at it and has now won it nine times in the 35-year history of the event.

On Saturday night Nunn, 37, was consistent in all five of the events within the Ultimate Runner to claim another victory at the Bob Sosnik Track at Hanes Park. Nunn, who ran track and cross country at Wake Forest, said it’s always fun to compete in her hometown.

Nunn first started competing in the Ultimate Runner in 2004.

"Now closing in on nearly two decades later, this is not only a race, in my opinion, it is a gift," Nunn said. "It’s family, friends and community coming together in a common experience where we root for, support, and enjoy fellowship with one another. It was particularly sweet this year after all that was 2020, and even the weather was a little cooler."

The Ultimate Runner had a field of 98 runners, with 95 completing all five of the races – the mile, 400, 800, 100 and 5K.