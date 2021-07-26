Inspiration: Triple amputee triathlete Rajesh Durbal helps make Smiley Triathlon Festival a success

CLEMMONS – During his transition time while competing in a triathlon Rajesh Durbal, a triple amputee, can sometimes be heard talking to his artificial limbs.
“C’mon, you need to cooperate a little bit,” Durbal said as he attached his artificial running legs after completing the bike portion on Sunday morning that needed a different set of prostatic legs.
For Durbal, 43, his love for the sport and staying fit is a message that he tried to convey this past weekend at the Smiley Triathlon Festival. As a guest of David Daggett, who helps organize the Kids for Kids Triathlon (about 230 children) and the Smiley Sprint Triathlon (around 350 competitors) in and near the Clemmons West Pool neighborhood, Durbal’s message is a clear one.
“I think everybody can make a lifestyle choice and make a change in their life, no matter where you came from, what background you came from, where you grew up, or what your situation is,” said Durbal, who was born in Virginia Beach, Va., and had to endure three major operations on his right arm and both legs at the age of 1.
Durbal, who was born without any fibulas, lives in Florida and is an inspirational speaker who also loves to compete as a professional triathlete. He’s competed in the Hawaii Ironman, but loves the energy and the community aspect surrounding sprint triathlons.
“You can make better choices every day, and consistently over time get you to where you want to be,” Durbal said about what he conveys in his many messages as a motivational speaker. “It’s about living a more fulfilled, more happier life, and it’s more than just achieving goals. So I think people should strive towards being more fulfilled and happier with their mission or their legacy because every day we're creating our own legacy.”
Durbal doesn’t mind being called an inspiration, but what sets him apart is how easily he makes it all work. From swimming with only the use of his one good arm to riding a bike, it all looks natural from a distance.
“He’s really amazing when you think about what he does in this sport,” said 16-year-old William Donahue, a high-school student who competed in the triathlon on Sunday. “You look at him and realize anything is possible.”
On his Facebook page that is followed by 7.3 million, Durbal is listed as an Entrepreneur, Inventor, Life and Business strategist and a Philanthropist. His website www.live-free.net details how busy he stays throughout the year.
He grew up in a military family and his parents are from Trinidad and Tobago. When he was 1-year-old his congenital deformity birth defects were operated on.
“I had a couple of toes on one part of my one leg and a partially developed ankle on the other so they decided to amputate and bone graft me,” he said. “So I was in a body cast for like six months.”
He started to take the sport of triathlons seriously in 2009 and is an avid professional.
“It is fine that people see me as an inspiration, but I say inspiration really lasts just for a moment,” Durbal said. “You really have to define what you want in your life. I think there can be inspiration in their own lives because they are doing what they want.”
Durbal especially loves talking to children, many of whom were likely apprehensive about doing their first triathlons on Saturday. The Kids for Kids is one of the best children’s triathlons in the state.
“The kids (ages 7 to 14) are able to realize they're not limited,” he said. “They just put little challenges in front of themselves and they see that they can overcome them. And I see the kids being more confident after a triathlon, and I think that’s a great message as well.”
Durbal chuckles when he hears that he makes it look so easy to compete in triathlons.
“There’s a lot of freakin’ hard work in all this,” he said. “So people see me race and that’s great but they don’t see the 1,000 hours of training.”
Yes, another message. Durbal doesn’t just go from one race to the next - he’s got to work at it to become successful.
“There are no shortcuts in this sport,” he said.
A veteran relay team also impressive
An enjoyable aspect of the Smiley Sprint Triathlon, which is a 300-meter swim, a 20K bike and a 5K run, is a relay option.
One of the more impressive relay teams was Dream Team 255, a trio of 80-year-olds. The team name was derived from the combine ages of Phil McKenzie (80), Mike Davison (86) and Duane Daggett (89).
McKenzie handled the swim portion of the race, before Davison completed the bike portion. Daggett then crossed the finish line after completing the 5K.
“I think we all had a great time,” McKenzie said.
