Inspiration: Triple amputee triathlete Rajesh Durbal helps make Smiley Triathlon Festival a success

“You can make better choices every day, and consistently over time get you to where you want to be,” Durbal said about what he conveys in his many messages as a motivational speaker. “It’s about living a more fulfilled, more happier life, and it’s more than just achieving goals. So I think people should strive towards being more fulfilled and happier with their mission or their legacy because every day we're creating our own legacy.”

Durbal doesn’t mind being called an inspiration, but what sets him apart is how easily he makes it all work. From swimming with only the use of his one good arm to riding a bike, it all looks natural from a distance.

“He’s really amazing when you think about what he does in this sport,” said 16-year-old William Donahue, a high-school student who competed in the triathlon on Sunday. “You look at him and realize anything is possible.”

On his Facebook page that is followed by 7.3 million, Durbal is listed as an Entrepreneur, Inventor, Life and Business strategist and a Philanthropist. His website www.live-free.net details how busy he stays throughout the year.

He grew up in a military family and his parents are from Trinidad and Tobago. When he was 1-year-old his congenital deformity birth defects were operated on.