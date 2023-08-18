Too close to call.

That’s just the way promoters of the Bowman Gray Stadium racing like it when it comes to the close points’ races in all four divisions.

Those championships will be up for grabs on Saturday in the final night of racing in the 75th season at the historic quarter-mile track.

Justin Mincey of Thomasville, who has been the statistic guru for the stadium for the last 17 years, has figured out all the angles as drivers hit the track one last time this season.

Mincey, 31, gets paid by NASCAR to keep up with the stats for Bowman Gray Stadium and the SMART Tour. He loves digging deep into those stats and has come up with the scenarios on what drivers have to do to win the championships on Saturday.

Mincey first came to the track when he was 14, saw a program and the history in the back of it and that’s when he got hooked on keeping up with the winners since then.

“Michael Clifton was on that program cover when I was 14 and that just started it for me and it’s been a passion,” said Mincey, who has helped Matthew Dillner on the FloRacing broadcasts the last two years. “It’s been wild and crazy and fun....”

That last sentence best describes what Saturday night will look like for the fans, drivers and crews. What will spice things up on the final night of racing is double points.

Here’s Mincey’s rundown on what might happen in each division.

Modified Division (150 lap race on Saturday)

“(Tim Brown) has had consistency and luck this season,” Mincey said about the 12-time champion who has won the last two titles. “But to tell you the truth, and I almost don’t want to say it, but I think (Brandon) Ward will win. I say that because Brandon has won three of these 150 lap races and he’s got six top 10’s. And with the double file, cone restart drivers can make up some ground by going to the outside.”

Fun fact: Brown or Burt Myers (10 titles) have won this division the last seven years but Ward has a good chance to break that streak.

Sportsman Division (40 lap race)

“What I see playing out is Michael Adams has been the best with these extra distance, so he can win the race but not the title,” Mincey said. “I would say that Chase (Robertson) has been the most consistent but he has lost points in the last two or three races and that’s hurt him. Chase, however, has a great chance especially since all that stuff has gone on in recent weeks with Tommy Neal, Amber (Lynn), Zack Ore and Riley (Neal). This race will be wild, sort of like it’s been all season in the Sportsman.”

Fun fact: If Robertson does win the title he’ll be the youngest ever to win in that division. He just turned 19 earlier in the week.

Street Stock (20 laps)

“It’s going to go down to the final lap because this division has been so close,” Mincey said. “It really could come down to the final turn as to who wins the championship. Christian (Joyce) has the most wins so that will help him if there’s a tie in points. With this division I think it’s the most improved because there are fewer cautions and drivers are actually finishing the races. I would also like to say that the dark horse in all of this is Cale Martin (who is fourth in the points).”

Fun fact: If Austin Jones wins the title he would follow in the footsteps of his grandfather, the late Pee Wee Jones, who won six Modified Division titles and is one of the legends of Bowman Gray Stadium racing.

Stadium Stock (15 laps)

“A.J. Sanders is up by only 20 points so that’s five positions on the track,” Mincey said. “For this race it will all be about the draw and where A.J. might start the race. He’s been a model of consistency. Some of the best races of the year have come out of this division with so many close finishes.”

Fun fact: Sanders, the defending champion, can win his fourth title in the Stadium Stock.

PHOTOS: Bowman Gray Racing, Aug. 12, 2023