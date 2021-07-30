It's getting late: Four more weeks left in the Bowman Gray Stadium racing season

Well, that was fun.

Last week’s heat at Bowman Gray Stadium for racing made for quite a show in front of around 12,000 fans.

From the caution-flag wreck involving Justin Taylor and Spencer Martin in the Sportsman 100-lapper to the rubbing of Burt Myers and John Holleman IV that took place in one of the Modified races, the action on the track was good theatre.

There was also some rubbing and reactions from Billy Gregg and Gerald Robinson Jr. in last week's Street Stock race. Gregg, the defending champion, was taken out of the race late with a push from Robinson. Gregg leads in points and Robinson is third.

The reality for all the drivers in the four divisions is that there are only four weeks left in this shortened 72nd season of racing at the Stadium.

The good news for those who watch the points' races after each week is nobody has run away with the title making every lap count for the next four weeks.

Here are four things to watch heading into Saturday’s racing:

Upon further review