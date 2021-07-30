 Skip to main content
It's getting late: Four more weeks left in the Bowman Gray Stadium racing season
0 Comments

sss

Justin Taylor (12) gets revenge on Spencer Martin (5) during a caution flag late in the Sportsman Division 100 lap race last week.

 Bruce Chapman Photo

He won the first of two 25-lap races in that division

Well, that was fun.

Last week’s heat at Bowman Gray Stadium for racing made for quite a show in front of around 12,000 fans.

From the caution-flag wreck involving Justin Taylor and Spencer Martin in the Sportsman 100-lapper to the rubbing of Burt Myers and John Holleman IV that took place in one of the Modified races, the action on the track was good theatre.

There was also some rubbing and reactions from Billy Gregg and Gerald Robinson Jr. in last week's Street Stock race. Gregg, the defending champion, was taken out of the race late with a push from Robinson. Gregg leads in points and Robinson is third.

The reality for all the drivers in the four divisions is that there are only four weeks left in this shortened 72nd season of racing at the Stadium.

The good news for those who watch the points' races after each week is nobody has run away with the title making every lap count for the next four weeks.

Drivers knock each other out of the race late

Here are four things to watch heading into Saturday’s racing:

Upon further review

David Creed was the winner in a Street Stock race, and then he wasn’t. Soon after his win it was ruled that he was disqualified for technical issues. But track officials reversed that decision on Wednesday. It was ruled that Creed’s engine was legal so the win was put back on his resume. The ‘official’ win helped Creed remain in fourth place in the points standings.

Tim Brown is as hot as the weather

There’s a chance that Burt Myers’ run of four straight Modified Division titles could be over. Both Myers and Brown have won 10 points’ titles in their outstanding careers, but Brown is riding a hot streak. He won his 94th career race last week and sits atop the standings with a 10-point lead on Myers.

“We're having a great year and I'm loving it,” Brown said. “I'll ride this roller coaster any time because we’ve been to the bottom before. We’re getting down to the end (of the season)…. We’re in a better spot right now than we’ve been in the last few years.”

Another young gun has success

Isaac Harris, a 14-year-old running his first race at the Stadium, won a Stadium Stock race last week. Harris said he used to race dirt bikes and then moved up to go-karts. He wound up winning last week with Billy Cameron Jr. second and Joel Stewart third.

What’s on tap for Saturday

The Stadium Stock Division will have its longest race of the year with the Thunder Road Grill Stadium Stock 50. There will also be two Modified Division 25-lap races, two 20-lap Sportsman Division races and a 20-lap Street Stock race. There will also be a 20-lap Classic Modifieds race.

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

Bowman Gray Stadium points standings

BRAD'S GOLF CARS MODIFIED SERIES

RANK CAR DRIVER POINTS

1 83 Tim Brown 356

2 1 Burt Myers 346

3 75 Lee Jeffreys 322

4 22 Jonathan Brown 320

5 4 Jason Myers 314

6 04 Brandon Ward 310

7 65 Danny Bohn 302

8 69 John Holleman 286

9 16 Chris Fleming 272

10 79 James Civali 230

11 44 Daniel Beeson 216

12 3 Danny Propst 214

13 53 Joseph Brown 210

14 17 John Smith 208

15 5 Randy Butner 204

16 6 Chris Williams 130

17 77 Susan Harwell 80

18 24 Andrew Harrah 74

19 68 Junior Miller 72

05 Bussy Beavers 72

21 18 Daniel Yates 64

22 88 Brad Robbins 58

23 50 Michael Clifton 56

51 Drew Moffitt 56

25 99 William Smith 54

26 55 Jeremy Gerstner 48

27 07 Dennis Holdren 40

28 15 Brian Loftin 38

29 31 Zach Brewer 28

30 8 Darin Redmon 26

31 7 Dylan Ward 24

32 24 Rupert Sink 22

12 Dean Ward 22

34 72 Bryant Robertson 14

40 Frank Fleming 14

36 45 Lee Stimpson 10

37 30 Jody Utt 6

53 Andy Jankowiak 6

MCDOWELL HEATING & AIR SPORTSMAN SERIES

1 21 Tommy Neal 343

2 55 Zack Ore 334

3 2 Amber Lynn 328

4 92 Kyle Southern 311

5 19 Michael Adams 304

6 5 Spencer Martin 303

12 Justin Taylor 303

8 38 Mitch Gales 276

9 08 Jacob Creed 268

10 03 Sterling Plemmons 256

11 31 Chase Robertson 246

12 6 Kirk Sheets 239

13 68 Robbie Brewer 222

22 Wesley Thompson 222

15 81 Zack Clifton 140

16 3 Jeff Garrison 122

17 54 Braden Mills 113

18 9 David Adams 60

19 50 Ross Dalton 35

20 00 Kyle Barnes 31

21 1 Nick Wall 16

22 9 Kale Gale 10

LAW OFFICES OF JOHN BARROW STREET STOCK SERIES

1 98 Billy Gregg 336

2 1 Christian Joyce 324

3 69 Gerald Robinson Jr 318

4 02 David Creed 314

5 97 Jeremy Warren 304

6 40 Taylor Robbins 296

7 99 Bryan Sykes 288

8 22 Brian Wall 282

9 28 Nate Gregg 272

10 59 Austin Harris 250

11 15 Nick Wall 228

12 00 Donnie Martin 184

13 3 Dennis Lanier 180

14 13 Kevin Gilbert 146

79 Conner Shaw 146

16 16 Brad Lewis 132

17 88 Austin Jones 130

18 19 Corey Rose 124

19 0 Brian Rose 94

20 7 Chris Allison 66

21 31 Brandon Butner 62

22 19 Kenny Bost 46

23 58 Justin Cummings 24

24 2 Willie Wall 18

25 90 Dawny Strehlow 16

30 Bobby Willard 16

27 90 Hal Seats 14

Q104.1 STADIUM STOCK SERIES

1 9 Brandon Brendle 358

2 1 Grayson Keaton 356

3 81 Chuck Wall 354

4 90 Robert Strmiska 352

5 80 Luke Smith 342

6 27 Austin Cates 318

7 31 Kyler Staley 302

8 46 Wyatt Sapp 300

9 12 Levi Holt 286

10 24 A.J. Sanders 270

11 14 Ken Bridges 246

12 54 Justin Owens 244

13 25 Matt Goodwin 240

14 28 Robert Mabe 236

15 48 Junior Smith 234

16 55 Jeremy Smith 230

17 33 DJ Dean 222

18 7 Joel Stewart 214

19 76 Billy Cameron Jr 206

20 17 Andy Southern 202

21 23 Blake Spears 196

22 66 Blaine Curry 188

23 70 Jeffery Burrow 182

24 40 Kenny Dixon 178

25 69 Brandon Crotts 160

26 74 Matt Alley 148

27 39 Patrick Mullen 132

28 49 Chris Smith 118

29 22 Adam Thomas 108

30 49 Shawn Hayes 104

31 68 Tyler Bush 100

32 9 Robbie Shrewsbury 96

33 2 Andy Spears 92

43 Todd Barnhardt 92

35 0 Carlos Clifton 80

36 15 Dwayne Bryant 72

37 4 Shane Tuttle 68

38 10 David Hopkins 56

39 59 Isaac Harris 50

40 21 Michael Wells 46

41 44 Andrew Sanders 42

42 03 Cody Gum 40

43 3 Taylor Hedrick 32

44 7 Chris Allison 30

45 34 Steven Stoneman 26

Saturday night at Bowman Gray Stadium

What: Thunder Road Grill Stadium Stock 50 for the Q104.1. Two Modified 25-lap races; Two Sportsman Division 20-lap races. 20-lap Street Stock race and a 20-lap Classic Modifieds race.

When: Saturday. Gates open 6 p.m., first race 8 p.m.

Where: Bowman Gray Stadium, Winston-Salem.

Admission: $12 adults, $2 ages 6-11; free ages 5 and under. Cash only for all tickets sold at the gate on race night.

Parking: Free.

Learn more: bowmangrayracing.com

Breaking News