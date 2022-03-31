It's not easy picking the 10 best North Carolina-Duke basketball games of all time

Pinpointing the top 10 North Carolina-Duke basketball games isn’t easy.

And who knows whether their 258th meeting Saturday night n the national semifinals in New Orleans will play its way onto that list.

Narrowing that many games to is not a science. In fact, it could be argued that a top 100 list is needed.

Here is one journalist’s list of 10 of the best games in the best rivalry in sports.

1984 at Carmichael Auditorium

In Michael Jordan’s final home game, the Tar Heels needed double overtime to beat the Blue Devils 96-83. The Blue Devils were led by the famed recruiting class of Johnny Dawkins, Jay Bilas and Mark Alarie, all sophomores.

Coach Mike Krzyzewski was getting closer to catching up to North Carolina’s dominance that season, and his Blue Devils defeated Carolina in the ACC Tournament in Greensboro the next weekend.

1981 at Cameron Indoor Stadium

Duke won 66-65 in overtime in the "Gene Banks Game." The gregarious Banks, who sported a tuxedo and threw roses to the students before the game, forced overtime with a basket then scored six points in the overtime as Krzyzewski won for the first time against the Tar Heels and his first home game against the Carolina after being hired in March 1980.

Lost in the shuffle of that game was the perfect pass Kenny Dennard made to Banks from midcourt to near the foul line on Bank’s game-tying basket. He hit the basket just over the out-stretched arm of Sam Perkins.

1995 at Cameron

The highlight of Jeff Capel making a 40-foot shot at the buzzer to send the game into double overtime has been shown often through the years. Krzyzewski missed most of the season, including this game, because of fatigue and recovery from back surgery.

The Blue Devils were having a bad season but somehow stayed in this game until Jerry Stackhouse, Rasheed Wallace and Jeff McInnis finally turned back the Blue Devils to finally win 102-100 in double overtime.

1974 at Carmichael

With no three-point line, the Tar Heels scored eight points in 17 seconds and stunned the Blue Devils 96-92 in overtime, thanks to Walter Davis banking in a long shot at the end of regulation.

Bobby Jones was at his defensive best with a key steal late in regulation that led to his layup cut the margin to two points before Davis' famous shot.

1961 at Cameron

This was definitely not a highlight-worthy game but it’s a well-known game because of the rivalry. Art Heyman of Duke and Larry Brown of UNC along with Donnie Walsh helped ignite a bench-clearing brawl. Heyman and Brown were rivals in high school and Heyman had originally committed to UNC but changed his mind.

Duke won the game 81-77 but the brawl resulted in all three players being suspended for the rest of the regular season.

1998 at Cameron

Top-ranked Duke and third-ranked Carolina met in what became Krzyzewski's 500th career victory. The Blue Devils won 77-75 to also clinch the regular-season title.

Roshown McLeod put the Blue Devils ahead with about a minute to play, and neither team scored again. Ed Cota had a chance with 3.8 seconds left to tie the score, but he missed the first free throw and intentionally missed the second, but the Tar Heels couldn’t score.

2001 at Cameron

Greensboro’s Brendan Haywood, who wasn’t particularly a good free-throw shooter in his Carolina career, made two big free throws with 1.2 seconds left to give the No. 4 Tar Heels an 85-83 victory over the No. 2 Blue Devils.

The game was Haywood’s last at Cameron Indoor Stadium and ruined the sendoff of Blue Devils senior Shane Battier.

2004 at the Smith Center

In Roy Williams’ first home game against Duke as Carolina's head coach, the Blue Devils came away with an 83-81 overtime victory.

This end-of-game highlight has been played many times as Chris Duhon’s layup in overtime helped give the Blue Devils the win. Rashad McCants made a three-pointer with 13.5 seconds left to tie the score at 81.

1992 at the Smith Center

Ninth-ranked North Carolina overcame a big first-half deficit to beat top-ranked and defending national champion Duke in a blood bath. Blood dripped from center Eric Montross' face after he encountered a few elbows, and Bobby Hurley broke a bone in his foot during the game.

Derrick Phelps made two free throws with 44.5 seconds left for the Tar Heels. Christian Laettner had two shots in the final 24 seconds but failed to convert.

1989 at the Omni (ACC championship)

North Carolina defeated Duke 77-74 in Atlanta to win the championship. The two rivals had split in the regular season, and the "J.R. Can’t Reid" signs at Cameron Indoor Stadium prompted Carolina coach Dean Smith to go public about SAT scores.

Reid played well in the game. Danny Ferry hit the rim on a desperation shot at the buzzer in a game featuring 49 fouls.

