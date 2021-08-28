Ivashka cruises to Winston-Salem Open title

It was a steamy 91-degree Saturday afternoon at the Wake Forest Tennis Complex, but Ilya Ivashka proved to be even hotter.
Ivashka used his big serve and solid groundstrokes to obliterate Mikael Ymer 6-0, 6-2 in the final of the Winston-Salem Open in a mere 56 minutes to claim his first ATP Tour title.
It was the first tournament final between two unseeded players in the 10 years of the Winston-Salem Open. It was also the most lopsided final and the fastest final in tournament history. The No. 63rd-ranked Ivashka and the No. 90th-ranked Ymer are also the two lowest-ranked finalists.
Ivashka will head to the U.S. Open as the hottest player on the pro tour, with six consecutive wins in Winston-Salem. But he almost didn't make it out of the second round as he struggled past No. 6 seed Marin Cilic 4-6, 7-5, 6-4.
"In the second round I was almost flying to New York," he said. "I was (thinking about) booking my flight. I was two points away from losing and now I am standing here. It's just incredible how things can change in just one match and then it changed during the week."
Ivashka is the first player from Belarus to win an ATP tournament title since fellow countryman Max Mirnyi won the 2003 Rotterdam Open. Ymer is the first Swede to reach a final since Robin Soderling won the 2011 title in Bastad.
The match started out just like Ivashka's lopsided semifinal win against Emil Ruusuvuori Friday night — total and complete domination. Ivashka won the first eight games before Ymer finally broke through and held his serve, much to the delight of the near-capacity crowd at the stadium court. But Ymer's success was short lived, as Ivashka won the next three games for a 5-1 lead. Ymer needed his only two aces of the match to win his second game before Ivashka held serve to close out the match.
Ymer, the son of Ethiopian immigrants, was almost apologetic as he spoke to the crowd after the match.
"I am sorry that I could not perform better, but I thank you all very much and I definitely will come back here next year," he said. "I think this is the first time I have played in an ATP tournament in the USA and I felt so much support here. You (fans) have come out and supported me almost like I am an American."
Ivashka said he and his coach talked about his goals for the 2021 tennis season and he has now achieved one of them.
"It's just a dream come true," he said. "One of my goals for this year was to win an ATP tournament title. I am really happy. It's a great feeling."
Ivashka's strategy was to pick on Ymer's forehand, which paid off with a slew of unforced errors.
"I knew that has backhand was very good, but I thought a lot of it had to do with nerves," he said. "We were both nervous but I think I dealt with the nerves better than he did. I served well and put a lot of pressure on him with my (service) returns."
Both players are in the main draw of the U.S. Open which begins on Monday in New York. Ivashka plays American Tennys Sandgren, while Ymer is matched up against American Jenson Brooksby. Both matches will be played on Tuesday.
"I have had great preparation for the U.S Open," said Ivashka. "I am feeling great physically."