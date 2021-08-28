Ivashka cruises to Winston-Salem Open title

The match started out just like Ivashka's lopsided semifinal win against Emil Ruusuvuori Friday night — total and complete domination. Ivashka won the first eight games before Ymer finally broke through and held his serve, much to the delight of the near-capacity crowd at the stadium court. But Ymer's success was short lived, as Ivashka won the next three games for a 5-1 lead. Ymer needed his only two aces of the match to win his second game before Ivashka held serve to close out the match.

Ymer, the son of Ethiopian immigrants, was almost apologetic as he spoke to the crowd after the match.

"I am sorry that I could not perform better, but I thank you all very much and I definitely will come back here next year," he said. "I think this is the first time I have played in an ATP tournament in the USA and I felt so much support here. You (fans) have come out and supported me almost like I am an American."

Ivashka said he and his coach talked about his goals for the 2021 tennis season and he has now achieved one of them.

"It's just a dream come true," he said. "One of my goals for this year was to win an ATP tournament title. I am really happy. It's a great feeling."

Ivashka's strategy was to pick on Ymer's forehand, which paid off with a slew of unforced errors.