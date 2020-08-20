When Jack Reynolds' older brother, Chris, suffered a season-ending ankle injury at Charlotte in 2018, what followed left a lasting impression.
Charlotte, particularly its coaching staff, showed its support for Chris, his brother said. And during Will Healy's first season as coach of the 49ers in 2019, the former Davie County star's resilience – four months of recovery instead of the projected six – helped him achieve a handful of milestones, including a school-record 22 passing touchdowns, the most rushing yards by a Charlotte quarterback in a single season and the top passing efficiency rating in Conference USA.
"He said that everyone — you know, all the coaching staff — they were rooting for him to go back," Jack Reynolds said. "They were always by his side. And then his breakout last year, they were pretty much just like, 'Look, man. The ball is in your hands. You take the team, and you do what you do.'
"That meant a lot to him. And, obviously, whenever you give the ball to Chris like that and tell him, 'Do your thing,' he took off with it."
That treatment and support for Chris, now a redshirt junior, drove his 5-foot-10 and 170-pound brother, a Davie County senior, to announce via Twitter this week that he, too, will play for the 49ers. Less than a week separated a phone call with Healy, who extended a scholarship offer to Reynolds on Aug. 13, and with the decision to go catch passes from his brother at the college level.
Reynolds, a smaller slot receiver whose lone offer came from the 49ers, said Healy wanted him for the "heart." Of course Chris had a similar path — that yearning to play at the college level, despite being 5 feet 10 when he joined the program as a preferred walk-on prior to earning his starting role in spring 2018. Jack Reynolds said a year-long Advanced Placement statistics class will prevent him from early enrolling in January.
"The day before I committed, I was talking to my family," Jack Reynolds said. "And it was kind of just talking about how there's no other dream I'd rather have than, you know, to catch some balls from my brother — whether it's in a game or practice. Just to play and be on the same team and learn from him, as a leader, for a year at Charlotte."
Reynolds was in roughly the sixth grade when he garnered an interest at receiver, and Chris, then a sophomore at Davie County, began practicing with his younger brother. All those years of training with Chris, who set school records and guided the War Eagles to a Central Piedmont 4-A title and third-round appearance in the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs as a senior in 2016, helped shape Reynolds — even in his role full-time at slot last season.
A natural sibling rivalry ran a little deep, too. The brothers caught passes outside slung by their father, Dan, while living in New Jersey until moving to Mocksville in 2010. According to Reynolds, Dan purposely threw interceptions Chris' way to press a few buttons and conjure up a competitive streak between the pair.
"Constantly (Chris) forcing me to go outside, catch balls, run routes for him to get better," recalled Reynolds, who amassed 1,049 yards receiving in 2019 and made a school-record 15 catches against West Forsyth. "That helped me so much, obviously in the future. I didn't realize it. But, gosh, that helped me so much."
And, following what will be Reynolds' final season at Davie County beginning in February because of the coronavirus outbreak, he may get that moment with Chris — a little bigger stage than the backyard next time.
"You don't hear about that a whole lot — brothers throwing and catching the ball with each other," Reynolds said. "To me, family's bigger than anything. I, hopefully if I do get to catch some passes from him, I can get to tell my kids 20 years later, 'Me and my brother played college football together.'
"And, to me, that's just huge."
