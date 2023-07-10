Three North Carolina residents – Jackson Van Paris, Walker Isley and Spencer Oxendine – qualified for the U.S. Amateur after getting through qualifying on Monday at The Country Club of North Carolina.

Playing on The Cardinal course at CCNC Van Paris shot rounds of 65-64 to finish 15 under on his home course. Van Paris, who is from Pinehurst and plays at Vanderbilt, was the medalist.

Isley, who is from Oak Island, shot 66-68 to finish in second and Oxendine, who is from Fayetteville, shot 64-72 to finish at 8 under for the 36 holes.

All three will compete at Cherry Hills Country Club and Colorado Golf Club in the U.S. Amateur in Colorado from Aug. 14-20.

The two alternates were John Pitt of Raleigh who shot 70-67 and Jack Wieler of Waxhaw, who shot 69-68. Both finished at 7 under, one shot out of a playoff for the third and final spot into the U.S. Amateur.

Joseph Cansler of Clemmons finished sixth after shooting rounds of 69-70.