Jason Myers is one of the hottest drivers these days at Bowman Gray Stadium, and he’s got the wins to prove it.

Myers has victories in the featured Modified Division in each of the last two weeks, and hopes to continue his streak on what will likely be the warmest night of the season on Saturday.

With temperatures topping out in the high 90’s and humidity high it will be a challenge for drivers as well as the fans sitting in the sun before the first race at 8 p.m.

While Jason has found something with his car and his crew, his nephew, 14-year-old Slate, will get his first big test on the track. Slate, who is a son of Burt, is expected to run in both of the 25 lap Modified races. Slate has been slowly getting his experience in practice and has a few start and parks, but he will be racing for real on Saturday night.

Slate is the first fourth-generation driver in the Modified Division.

There’s just four weeks left in the 75th season of NASCAR’s longest-running weekly series and points are getting more and more valuable.

The Sportsman Division will feature the Colors Edge 100 which will be the longest race of the night.

Here’s a rundown for Saturday:

• Colors Edge 100 Sportsman race

• Twin 25-lap races in the Modified Division

• One 20-lap Street Stock race

• One or two 15-lap races for the Stadium Stock Division

• Midway Mobile Storage Chain race

Tickets

$12 adults, $2 ages 6-11, free ages 5 and under; available at stadium gates or on-line with advance purchase

Parking

Free

Winners from last week

Jason Myers (Modified); Zack Ore, Riley Neal (Sportsman); Brad Lewis (Street Stock); A.J. Sanders, Tyler Bush (Stadium Stock)

More info

PHOTOS: Bowman Gray Racing, July 22, 2023