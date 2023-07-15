What’s the difference between points racing and trying to win races?

It depends on which drivers you ask, especially in the featured Modified Division. It’s not unusual for that division’s champion to come down to a few laps on the final race of the season.

On Saturday night in front of nearly 13,000 at Bowman Gray Stadium, it got wild early.

Before the first Modified race even started there was a wreck that led to a restart. After the wreck was cleaned up, they were able to line back up in order to start the race.

Heading into Saturday night’s two 25-lap Modified races, Burt Myers, Chris Fleming and Tim Brown were separated by just four points. And Brandon Ward was fourth just 31 points behind Myers.

In the wreck before the green flag was thrown, Ward and Myers got tangled up. Myers had to go to the pits during the caution period before the race started and he didn’t start the race because of a damaged radiator.

While one Myers was out, his brother, Jason, dominated the first 25-lap Modified race to win the 39th of his career. The 39th was one better than his father, Gary, and it was the 205th career win for the Myers family.

“I knew we had a better car once we got going, and my spotter told me I had a big lead,” Jason said.

Jason had thought he beat his father’s number of wins earlier in the year, but failed the post-race inspection. This win made it official.

“I guess if he’s going to beat me twice, that’s fine,” Gary said in the pits after the first Modified race. “That’s great for Jason and I’m happy for him.”

As for points leader Burt Myers, he said a broken radiator ended his night before it began. He got into Brandon Ward on the failed start and Myers was forced to go to his backup car in the second Modified race. He had to start at the back of the field, which is where he finished .

“It is what is,” Burt said. “The reason I’m not upset is there’s nothing we could do. Whatever happened up front, there was a guy behind me and in front of me and we all hit.”

One decision that Burt said he could make next week is the $9,000 fan’s challenge.

“Now I might just take that challenge if we get into the top four for the 100-lapper,” said Burt, who battled back from a disaster in the first race to finish eighth in the second race in his backup car.

Brown, the two-time defending champion and 12-time track champion, finished fourth in each of the 25-lap races

“If you get wrapped up thinking about (the points race) and you wind up not doing the things you normally do,” Brown said. “I come over and just focus on bringing the best car we can have and keep our head down and just race. It’s going to come down to the last race (on Aug. 19).”

At age 60, Fleming is having another outstanding season and joked that 60 is the new 40. He’s adamant, however, about not talking about the points championship. He’s never won it, but is in great shape again.

“I’m here to win races,” said Fleming, who finished eighth in the first race. “These points don’t mean anything and I’d rather win four or five races than win the title.”

When Burt hears that from Fleming he doesn’t believe it.

“You don’t race here all this time and not want to win the title,” Burt said. “I know what he’s trying to say, when he says it’s about winning races, but there’s got to be a little in him that would love to win the title.”

Ward has also not won the points title at Bowman Gray, but is in contention.

“In today’s times the fields are so competitive you have to look at winning races,” said Ward, who was seventh in the first race.

In the second Modified race, another 25 lapper, it was Fleming who won his third of the season and 17th of his career.

“I have the best crew,” said Fleming, who qualified 13th but his crew was crucial in getting the car faster. “That’s the best the car has run all season.”

Gregg, Robertson get wins

With Nate Gregg and his father, Billy, in the front row for the first Sportsman race, it was Nate who got out to the lead and never flinched.

Nate picked up his first victory of the season and immediately paid tribute to the late Emma Edwards, a 10-year-old racing fan who died earlier in the week after a battle with leukemia.

“This was for Emma,” he said in Victory Lane.

Nate held off the hard-charging Riley Neal to pick up the victory, with Michael Adams third and Amber Lynn fourth.

“I definitely had to watch it on the restarts because they have good cars too behind me,” Gregg said. “All I could do was try to stay ahead and keep going.”

In the second Sportsman race it was points leader Chase Robertson who got by Zack Ore late in the race to win his fourth of the season.

Midway through the race Tommy Neal was leading with Lynn on his bumper. They eventually came together and both spun out with Lynn having to go to the pit area.

Neal was able to return to the race to finish.

As for Robertson, he also dedicated the win to Edwards.

“I just tried to stay clean,” Robertson said. “Me and Zack had a great race.”

Brendle wins for the third time

In the first Stadium Stock race to open the night, Brandon Brendle, starting in the front row, jumped out to the lead and made it stand up for 15 laps. He started the night second in points behind A.J. Sanders and picked up his third win of the season and 27th of his career.

“We’ve finally figured out the tires and the track so we had a good car,” Brendle said. “Now that we have that part of it we just want to continue to win races.”

There were only three cautions in the race and this helped Brendle stay in front. A.J. Sanders wound up second after starting 14th.

Around the pits

The crowd that turned out for Saturday’s races wore plenty of orange to honor the late Emma Edwards, a 10-year-old race fan who lost her battle with leukemia earlier this week. Word got out on social media about wearing orange and just about every section at the stadium had fans wearing orange t-shirts or hats. Driver Billy Gregg changed his number 98 car in the Sportsman to a bright shade of orange. The very efficient track crew that cleans up after caution flags wore all orange t-shirts as well….

It’s been a little more than a year since Walter “Spider” Kimel died but his brother, Ronnie, and the rest of Kimel’s family will have a public celebration of Spider’s life. Ronnie said the remembrance will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Gardens of Memory in Walkertown. “This is something wanted to do and now we are prepared to do it,” Ronnie said. Spider died at the age of 80 last year. He made 381 career starts in the Street Stock, Limited Sportsman and Sportsman divisions and had 45 wins….

Richard Petty, 86, won 200 career races in his NASCAR career and won his 100th race at Bowman Gray Stadium. On Sept. 26 at the Benton Convention Center the Rotary Club of Western Forsyth will honor Petty with a lifetime achievement award and the Petty Family Foundation will be honored with the Truliant volunteer organization of the year. The master of ceremonies of the roast will be Winston Kelly, the executive director of the NAS-CAR Hall of Fame. The money raised from the dinner will go toward the Petty Family Foundation. Tickets are $100 and for more information go to www.rotaryofwesternforsyth.com

This week’s racing

It’s another double-points night for the four divisions this Saturday with just five weeks left in the season. The featured race will be the FOX8 WGHP 100 lapper that will have the popular double-file restarts on the cautions.

There will also be two 20-lap races in the Sportsman Division, a 20-lap race in the Street Stock and one or two 15-lap races in the Sportsman Division.

PHOTOS: Bowman Gray Racing, July 15, 2023