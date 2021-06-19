 Skip to main content
Jason Myers late pass on Lee Jeffreys holds up in 100-lap victory in the Modified Division
0 Comments

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Bowman Gray Stadium had a full night of racing on Saturday

Saving his best move for last, Jason Myers overtook Lee Jeffreys on lap 96 in the featured Modified race on Saturday night in front of around 11,000 fans at Bowman Gray Stadium.

The Kevin Powell Motorsports 100-lapper didn’t turn really “crazy” until Myers took an outside line and finally nudged in front of Jeffreys, who was on the pole. It was Myers' 50th career win and 34th in the Modified Division and it was a long time coming.

“I haven’t won here in a while, so this is huge,” said Myers, whose last win came in August of 2018. “And to do this on Father’s Day weekend with my dad (car owner Gary Myers) right here means a lot.”

Jason Myers started in the second row and stayed behind or beside Jeffreys the whole way.

“There aren’t a lot of guys who I will race side-by-side but Lee is one of them, who I would do that with all day long,” Jason said. “He ran me clean and his car was good all night.”

Wall won his 13th race of his career on Saturday night

On the final restart Jason said he actually got a turbo boost from the car behind him who nudged him on the restart. “That was the turbo boost I needed and once I got in front I just hung on,” Jason said.

Jeffreys had dominated the race by executing seven of the re-starts extremely well, but not the last one. Myers got a slight jump and it worked out for him as Jeffreys settled for second.

“I got beat on the restart and Jason had a good car,” said Jeffreys, who is considered one of the cleanest drivers in the division. “He was good on the outside but I wasn’t about to go on the outside. I got beat buy my car was pretty good.”

Taking two of the biggest jumps in the field were John Holleman, who finished third to win an extra $3,000 thanks to the Fan’s Challenge. Holleman was one of the fastest cars in qualifying and he took the challenge to start at the rear of the field and was 23rd. But by working his way up to a third-place finish, he earned some extra cash.

“We are actually going to New Jersey for vacation and will be pretty close to Atlantic City,” Holleman said as he looked at his wife who was near his car in the pits. “But seriously we’ll just put it right back into the car because this car and my sponsors have been great.”

Holleman said he kept taking the outside line on the restarts and it worked out but he said by no means was it easy.

“Man, there are a lot of cars out there so it’s hard,” said Holleman, who won his first career Modified race last weekend.

Another driver who steadily moved up was Burt Myers, who is Jason’s older brother and the four-time defending champion. Burt started 18th on the blind draw for starting positions but finished sixth.

“My car was good so it’s just a matter of staying patient and seeing what’s in front of you,” Burt said.

As for the family getting the win, Burt was happy for his brother and his father.

“Daddy owns Jason’s car so it’s great that they won,” Burt said, “but I don’t come over here to finish sixth.”

After Jason had his car weighed and after the inspection he and his father sat near his No. 4 car. They enjoyed a celebratory smoke and were smiling ear to ear.

"This is special for sure," Gary said.

Tim Brown, Holleman, Jonathan Brown and Burt Myers had the four fastest cars, but only Holleman elected to accept the fan’s challenge. The blind draw put Tim Brown 19th for the start of the race and Jonathan Brown was 10th.

Winning the first 20-lap Sportsman Division race from the poll was Jacob Creed, who held off Michael Adams. Creed won his second race in a row this season after also winning last week.

“I told my wife I’ve never won on Father’s Day weekend so this is cool,” Creed said about his third career win.

“Tiger” Tommy Neal won the second Sportsman Division for his 50th career win as he held off Justin Taylor.

In the first Street Stock race, Brian Wall won his 13th career race holding off Gerald Robinson Jr. Wall only had to navigate one caution flag in the 20 lap race and on the restart on lap 16 got a good jump and stayed in front.

“It was 11 years ago today that I won for the first time out here,” Wall said.

Notes: Junior Miller, the legendary former champion at Bowman Gray, didn't drive on Saturday night but could be in the field in the Modified Division next week. John Holleman said its likely a car will be ready for Miller to drive this coming Saturday. Holleman and Miller are working together and Holleman is driving No. 69 car…. The fourth week of the 11-week shortened season will be this Saturday with the featured race the Great Clips Sportsman 100. The Modified Division will have twin 25-lappers as well next week. The season will be on pause for Fourth of July weekend before resuming on July 10.

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

Saturday results at Bowman Gray

THE LAW OFFICES OF JOHN BARROW STREET STOCK SERIES: 20 laps

FINISH CAR DRIVER HOMETOWN PURSE

1 22 Brian Wall Winston-Salem, NC 195

2 69 Gerald Robinson Jr Winston-Salem, NC 145

3 40 Taylor Robbins Winston-Salem, NC 115

4 1 Christian Joyce Trinity, NC 100

5 97 Jeremy Warren Winston-Salem, NC 90

6 02 David Creed Mount Airy, NC 80

7 98 Billy Gregg Lexington, NC 125

8 28 Nate Gregg Lexington, NC 70

9 99 Bryan Sykes Winston-Salem, NC 65

10 00 Donnie Martin Winston-Salem, NC 60

11 91 Austin Harris Yadkinville, NC 40

12 3 Dennis Lanier Lexington, NC 40

13 15 Nick Wall Pfafftown, NC 40

14 13 Kevin Gilbert Mocksville, NC 40

15 16 Brad Lewis Winston-Salem, NC 40

16 79 Conner Shaw Walnut Cove, NC 40

17 7 Chris Allison Mocksville, NC 35

18 90 Dawny Strehlow Midway, NC 35

19 88 Austin Jones Clemmons, NC 35

MCDOWELL HEATING AND AIR SPORTSMAN SERIES (Race one: 20 laps)

1 08 Jacob Creed Dobson, NC 315

2 19 Michael Adams Yadkinville, NC 215

3 5 Spencer Martin Wallburg, NC 175

4 02 Wesley Thompson Mocksville, NC 145

5 55 Zack Ore Winston-Salem, NC 130

6 21 Tommy Neal Walkertown, NC 95

7 38 Mitch Gales Thomasville, NC 85

8 03 Sterling Plemmons Winston-Salem, NC 75

9 2 Amber Lynn Walkertown, NC 65

10 92 Kyle Southern Rural Hall, NC 60

11 12 Justin Taylor Kernersville, NC 180

12 50 Ross Dalton Liberty, NC 50

13 31 Chase Robertson Winston-Salem, NC 45

14 6 Kirk Sheets Lexington, NC 40

15 54 Braden Mills Wallburg, NC 35

16 9 David Adams Yadkinville, NC 35

BRAD’S GOLF CARS MODIFIED SERIES

Kevin Powell Motorsports 100

4       4       Jason Myers     Walnut Cove, NC 1650

2       75      Lee Jeffreys    Wallburg, NC    1030

3       69      John Holleman   Winston-Salem, NC       805

4       65      Danny Bohn      Huntersville, NC        740

5       17      John Smith      Mount Airy, NC  690

6       1       Burt Myers      Walnut Cove, NC 755

7       22      Jonathan Brown  Winston-Salem, NC       620

8       79      James Civali    Davidson, NC    585

9       83      Tim Brown       Tobaccoville, NC        655

10      18      Daniel Yates    Lexington, NC   535

11      44      Daniel Beeson   Kernersville, NC        480

12      5       Randy Butner    Pfafftown, NC   460

13      04      Brandon Ward    Winston-Salem, NC       440

14      53      Joseph Brown    Winston-Salem, NC       420

15      12      Dean Ward       Winston-Salem, NC       400

16      3       Danny Propst    Monroe, NC      380

17      6       Chris Williams  Martinsville, VA        370

18      99      Chris Fleming   Mount Airy, NC  360

19      24      Andrew Harrah   Greensboro, NC  350

20      51      Drew Moffitt    Lexington, NC   345

21      05      Bussy Beavers   Asheboro, NC    275

22      77      Susan Harwell   Jonesville, NC  260

23      30      Jody Utt        Winston-Salem, NC       245

MCDOWELL HEATING AND AIR SPORTSMAN SERIES (Race Two: 20 laps)

1       21      Tommy Neal      Walkertown, NC  315

2       12      Justin Taylor   Kernersville, NC        215

3       2       Amber Lynn      Walkertown, NC  175

4       92      Kyle Southern   Rural Hall, NC  145

5       50      Ross Dalton     Liberty, NC     130

6       5       Spencer Martin  Wallburg, NC    95

7       55      Zack Ore        Winston-Salem, NC       85

8       31      Chase Robertson Winston-Salem, NC       75

9       08      Jacob Creed     Dobson, NC      65

10      02      Wesley Thompson Mocksville, NC  60

11      38      Mitch Gales     Thomasville, NC 55

12      54      Braden Mills    Wallburg, NC    50

13      19      Michael Adams   Yadkinville, NC 45

14      03      Sterling Plemmons       Winston-Salem, NC       40

15      6       Kirk Sheets     Lexington, NC   35

16      9       David Adams     Yadkinville, NC 35

 Q104.1 STADIUM STOCK SERIES – race two: 15 laps

1       9       Brandon Brendle Winston-Salem, NC       140

2       81      Chuck Wall      Lexington, NC   165

3       1       Grayson Keaton  Mocksville, NC  90

4       17      Andy Southern   Lexington, NC   80

5       46      Wyatt Sapp      Mocksville, NC  75

6       33      DJ Dean Thomasville, NC 70

7       80      Luke Smith      Advance, NC     65

8       27      Austin Cates    Tobaccoville, NC        65

9       90      Robert Strmiska Lexington, NC   65

10      55      Jeremy Smith    Winston-Salem, NC       60

11      76      Billy Cameron Jr        Salisbury, NC   35

12      22      Adam Thomas     Winston-Salem, NC       35

13      12      Levi Holt       Kernersville, NC        35

Q104.1 STADIUM STOCK SERIES – race one

1       54      Justin Owens    Walnut Cove, NC 140

2       49      Shawn Hayes     Lenoir, NC      115

3       66      Blaine Curry    Lexington, NC   90

4       69      Brandon Crotts  Winston-Salem, NC       80

5       31      Kyler Staley    Reedy Creek, NC 75

6       23      Blake Spears    Lexington, NC   70

7       28      Robert Mabe     Germanton, NC   65

8       4       Shane Tuttle    Rural Hall, NC  65

9       89      Chris Smith     Eden, NC        65

10      25      Matt Goodwin    Kernersville, NC        60

11      14      Ken Bridges     King, NC        35

12      43      Todd Barnhardt  Mocksville, NC  35

13      10      David Hopkins   Winston-Salem, NC       35

