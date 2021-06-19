Jason Myers late pass on Lee Jeffreys holds up in 100-lap victory in the Modified Division

“I got beat on the restart and Jason had a good car,” said Jeffreys, who is considered one of the cleanest drivers in the division. “He was good on the outside but I wasn’t about to go on the outside. I got beat buy my car was pretty good.”

Taking two of the biggest jumps in the field were John Holleman, who finished third to win an extra $3,000 thanks to the Fan’s Challenge. Holleman was one of the fastest cars in qualifying and he took the challenge to start at the rear of the field and was 23rd. But by working his way up to a third-place finish, he earned some extra cash.

“We are actually going to New Jersey for vacation and will be pretty close to Atlantic City,” Holleman said as he looked at his wife who was near his car in the pits. “But seriously we’ll just put it right back into the car because this car and my sponsors have been great.”

Holleman said he kept taking the outside line on the restarts and it worked out but he said by no means was it easy.

“Man, there are a lot of cars out there so it’s hard,” said Holleman, who won his first career Modified race last weekend.