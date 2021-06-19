Jason Myers late pass on Lee Jeffreys holds up in 100-lap victory in the Modified Division

Saving his best move for last, Jason Myers overtook Lee Jeffreys on lap 96 in the featured Modified race on Saturday night in front of around 11,000 fans at Bowman Gray Stadium.
The Kevin Powell Motorsports 100-lapper didn’t turn really “crazy” until Myers took an outside line and finally nudged in front of Jeffreys, who was on the pole. It was Myers' 50th career win and 34th in the Modified Division and it was a long time coming.
“I haven’t won here in a while, so this is huge,” said Myers, whose last win came in August of 2018. “And to do this on Father’s Day weekend with my dad (car owner Gary Myers) right here means a lot.”
Jason Myers started in the second row and stayed behind or beside Jeffreys the whole way.
“There aren’t a lot of guys who I will race side-by-side but Lee is one of them, who I would do that with all day long,” Jason said. “He ran me clean and his car was good all night.”
On the final restart Jason said he actually got a turbo boost from the car behind him who nudged him on the restart. “That was the turbo boost I needed and once I got in front I just hung on,” Jason said.
Jeffreys had dominated the race by executing seven of the re-starts extremely well, but not the last one. Myers got a slight jump and it worked out for him as Jeffreys settled for second.
“I got beat on the restart and Jason had a good car,” said Jeffreys, who is considered one of the cleanest drivers in the division. “He was good on the outside but I wasn’t about to go on the outside. I got beat buy my car was pretty good.”
Taking two of the biggest jumps in the field were John Holleman, who finished third to win an extra $3,000 thanks to the Fan’s Challenge. Holleman was one of the fastest cars in qualifying and he took the challenge to start at the rear of the field and was 23rd. But by working his way up to a third-place finish, he earned some extra cash.
“We are actually going to New Jersey for vacation and will be pretty close to Atlantic City,” Holleman said as he looked at his wife who was near his car in the pits. “But seriously we’ll just put it right back into the car because this car and my sponsors have been great.”
Holleman said he kept taking the outside line on the restarts and it worked out but he said by no means was it easy.
“Man, there are a lot of cars out there so it’s hard,” said Holleman, who won his first career Modified race last weekend.
Another driver who steadily moved up was Burt Myers, who is Jason’s older brother and the four-time defending champion. Burt started 18th on the blind draw for starting positions but finished sixth.
“My car was good so it’s just a matter of staying patient and seeing what’s in front of you,” Burt said.
As for the family getting the win, Burt was happy for his brother and his father.
“Daddy owns Jason’s car so it’s great that they won,” Burt said, “but I don’t come over here to finish sixth.”
After Jason had his car weighed and after the inspection he and his father sat near his No. 4 car. They enjoyed a celebratory smoke and were smiling ear to ear.
"This is special for sure," Gary said.
Tim Brown, Holleman, Jonathan Brown and Burt Myers had the four fastest cars, but only Holleman elected to accept the fan’s challenge. The blind draw put Tim Brown 19th for the start of the race and Jonathan Brown was 10th.
Winning the first 20-lap Sportsman Division race from the poll was Jacob Creed, who held off Michael Adams. Creed won his second race in a row this season after also winning last week.
“I told my wife I’ve never won on Father’s Day weekend so this is cool,” Creed said about his third career win.
“Tiger” Tommy Neal won the second Sportsman Division for his 50th career win as he held off Justin Taylor.
In the first Street Stock race, Brian Wall won his 13th career race holding off Gerald Robinson Jr. Wall only had to navigate one caution flag in the 20 lap race and on the restart on lap 16 got a good jump and stayed in front.
“It was 11 years ago today that I won for the first time out here,” Wall said.
Notes: Junior Miller, the legendary former champion at Bowman Gray, didn't drive on Saturday night but could be in the field in the Modified Division next week. John Holleman said its likely a car will be ready for Miller to drive this coming Saturday. Holleman and Miller are working together and Holleman is driving No. 69 car…. The fourth week of the 11-week shortened season will be this Saturday with the featured race the Great Clips Sportsman 100. The Modified Division will have twin 25-lappers as well next week. The season will be on pause for Fourth of July weekend before resuming on July 10.
336-727-4081