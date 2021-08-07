Jason Myers withstands push from his brother, Burt, to win Modified 100-lap race at Bowman Gray Stadium

In the Sportsman Division 20-lap race, it was points leader “Tiger” Tommy Neal dominating from the pole. He led all the way for his 51st career win, helping his cause in his bid to repeat as champion.

“My car and my equipment is very good,” Neal said. “We just had a good run and everything just set up perfect.”

Zack Ore was second, Sterling Plemmons was third and Amber Lynn, who won last weekend, was fourth.

Lynn turned around in the second Sportsman race and won again.

“We’ve had our battles all day but it doesn’t matter because we are in Victory Lane,” Lynn said.

Taylor Robbins won the lone Street Stock race of the night as she led flag to flag for her fourth win of her career. She held off Austin Harris and points’ leader Billy Gregg to get the victory.

“A big thanks to Austin for running me clean,” Robbins said. “This means a lot and I’m glad we pulled this one out. The car responded great.”

It's believed to be the first time in the 72-year history of racing at the Stadium that two women won races with Robbins and Lynn both winning in different divisions.