Jason Myers withstands push from his brother, Burt, to win Modified 100-lap race at Bowman Gray Stadium

This is no newsflash, but Jason Myers can drive, too.
Myers, who is known more as the brother of Burt Myers, proved his car and his ability are as good as any at Bowman Gray Stadium.
Jason Myers withstood a bold effort from his brother throughout the Fox8 WGHP 100 lap Modified race on Saturday night, answering every challenge.
Withstanding five caution flags and the double-file restarts, Jason Myers was perfect and never lost his lead.
“Starting from the pole was key,” said Jason, who drew that spot after qualifying. “There are so many good cars out here and if you are in front in these 100 lappers, it takes the pressure off.”
Jason Myers, who won his 35th career race to move into 10th in Stadium history, said it wasn’t easy on the restarts, but he stuck to his game plan.
“Those restarts are crucial and you got Burt Myers, Tim Brown and Randy Butner up there it makes it tough,” Jason said.
Burt Myers was second and Brown, who leads Burt by just four points in the race for the championship, was third.
“We were loose at the beginning and I knew if we went hard early I wouldn’t have anything left,” Burt said. “I gained two points (on Brown) and finished second to the other family car.”
The Myers’ father, Gary, was all smiles afterward as he found Jason in Victory Lane. “That was nerve-wracking,” Gary said.
For Brown, who is trying to win his 11th points championship, his car was good but not good enough over the 100 laps.
“There were two quick cars up there and they have good teams,” Brown said. “I’m not going to wreck any of them to win. I just tried to use the restarts to get there but it just didn’t work out.”
The Myers brothers, who combined to win 119 victories, have won the most of any brothers in Modified history.
As for Jason winning his 35th to move into the top 10, he smiled and said: “That’s pretty cool.”
Burt also didn’t mind throwing around a compliment about his brother.
“He earned it and he won the race,” Burt said. “When Jason is up front he’s one of the best there is. His car was awesome tonight.”
As for the close race to the points’ championship, Burt Myers and Brown will have to settle it over the next two weeks.
“We are in good shape and we got a good car and I thought I had a better car than Burt because he was a little loose early,” Brown said. “I wasn’t going to knock the guy out and go home, so we’ll see what happens.”
In the Sportsman Division 20-lap race, it was points leader “Tiger” Tommy Neal dominating from the pole. He led all the way for his 51st career win, helping his cause in his bid to repeat as champion.
“My car and my equipment is very good,” Neal said. “We just had a good run and everything just set up perfect.”
Zack Ore was second, Sterling Plemmons was third and Amber Lynn, who won last weekend, was fourth.
Lynn turned around in the second Sportsman race and won again.
“We’ve had our battles all day but it doesn’t matter because we are in Victory Lane,” Lynn said.
Taylor Robbins won the lone Street Stock race of the night as she led flag to flag for her fourth win of her career. She held off Austin Harris and points’ leader Billy Gregg to get the victory.
“A big thanks to Austin for running me clean,” Robbins said. “This means a lot and I’m glad we pulled this one out. The car responded great.”
It's believed to be the first time in the 72-year history of racing at the Stadium that two women won races with Robbins and Lynn both winning in different divisions.
Notes: There are only two weeks left in this summer’s racing season. This Saturday there will be two 50-lap Modified Division races as well as races in the other three divisions. There will also be a popular demolition derby to close out the night…. Junior Miller made another appearance as he qualified for the 100 lap Modified Race. Miller, 70, has 74 career wins and won the points’ championship six times…. Tim Brown said no to the fan’s challenge after qualifying second. Brown said it would be too risky since he entered Saturday night leading in points. “It’s too much of a risk so I’m not going to start at the rear just for more money,” he said.... The Fox 8 stuff the bus campaign that will go toward school supplies for children around Winston-Salem were hoping to raise more than $2,000 to go along with the new supplies that were dropped off on Saturday night…. Danny Bohn raced a NASCAR truck race in Watkins Glen earlier on Saturday but made it back to Bowman Gray Stadium to run in the Modified Division’s 100-lap race.
PHOTOS: Bowman Gray Racing, September 7, 2021
