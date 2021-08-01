Jason Widener, who is now 50 years old, hopes his best golf is still in front of him

He played around 30 tournaments on the Nike Tour (now the Korn Ferry Tour) and spent one season on the PGA European Tour and he did manage to win four mini-tour tournaments. After his competitive playing days were over, however, he got into college coaching and was an assistant at Duke and the head coach at UNC Wilmington before settling into life as a teaching pro.

Now, he’s got that spark again thanks to work with Larry George, a friend who is the head pro at River Landing near Wilmington as well as the golfers that he teachers. He loves teaching the game and through that avenue he said he got the urge to give pro golf another try.

“I took some advice during college that sent me in kind of a tailspin that I never really recovered from,” he said. “And I did a number of other things, you know, when I stopped playing competitively and that seemed to give me enough perspective.”

He never got completely away from the game, but looking at it through different lenses as a teacher was big.