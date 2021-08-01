Jason Widener, who is now 50 years old, hopes his best golf is still in front of him

It’s taken awhile but Jason Widener has that All-American swing back, and his next move is a rather bold one.
Widener, a former Duke All-America who grew up in Greensboro, is 50-years-old and has his sights set on the PGA Tour Champions. That tour, the ultimate in a chance at a second career, isn’t an easy won to crack especially with no PGA Tour experience.
“No question it’s a tough road to go,” said Widener, who has been a teaching pro for the last several years who works mostly these days at Mill Creek Golf Course in Mebane.
Widener, whose wife and two daughters live in Chapel Hill, started thinking about the PGA Tour Champions around five years ago. In 2017 at the age of 46 he qualified for the Wyndham Championship thanks to his play in a Monday qualifying tournament at Bermuda Run Country Club.
He played in that Wyndham Championship missing the cut and it’s been his lone PGA Tour tournament he’s ever played in.
Widener, a 1989 graduate of Northwest Guilford, was one of the best junior golfers in the country. He won the 1988 U.S. Junior Amateur and in 1988 and ’89 was ranked No. 1 in the junior rankings.
He had a stellar career at Duke but admits to tinkering too much with his swing and he never had the same success as a pro. After graduating from Duke in 1993 where he was All-ACC three times he tried life on the road as a pro golfer but never achieved the success he desired.
He played around 30 tournaments on the Nike Tour (now the Korn Ferry Tour) and spent one season on the PGA European Tour and he did manage to win four mini-tour tournaments. After his competitive playing days were over, however, he got into college coaching and was an assistant at Duke and the head coach at UNC Wilmington before settling into life as a teaching pro.
Now, he’s got that spark again thanks to work with Larry George, a friend who is the head pro at River Landing near Wilmington as well as the golfers that he teachers. He loves teaching the game and through that avenue he said he got the urge to give pro golf another try.
“I took some advice during college that sent me in kind of a tailspin that I never really recovered from,” he said. “And I did a number of other things, you know, when I stopped playing competitively and that seemed to give me enough perspective.”
He never got completely away from the game, but looking at it through different lenses as a teacher was big.
“I was watching it work for other people,” he said about his guiding principles that he teachers to others. “I just didn't have the energy or the motivation to play at that point. And for whatever reason, it came back a little later. And I think it was partly because of my clients wanting me to be out on the course with them that I started to think about playing again.”
Widener had set 2020 as the year to really get his game into shape but then the pandemic hit and that curtailed his schedule. He continued to teach, and he also found another silver lining.
“I spent more time with my family and our two daughters (ages 16 and 18) started playing more golf because of the pandemic so I got a chance to play with them,” he said. “That’s something that I really had a good time with because they’ve been into dance for the most part but with the pandemic golf was really all you could do.”
Widener said he couldn’t make this leap of faith without the support of his wife and daughters.
“They're excited for me,” said Widener, who was captain of the Duke golf team in 1992 and ’93 and played for the legendary Rod Myers.
As Widener continues to build toward the PGA Tour Champions qualifying school in November he’s going to play in as many tournaments as he can to get ready. The reality is only the top 5 from the finals get full status on the tour and the next 25 receive conditional status giving those golfers access to all Monday qualifying tournaments during the season.
The entry fee to the two stages of qualifying school is $2,700 with the first stage in mid-November in Florida and the final stage with 72 holes will be Dec. 7-10 at the TPC Tampa Bay course in Lutz, Fla.
“I feel like I'm getting back into a good routine again so I’m definitely serious about seeing what I can do with my game again,” Widener said. “I'm still a coach first, but you know, it's been fun to try to put that puzzle together again.”
Corporate sales brisk for Wyndham
Mark Brazil, the tournament director of the Wyndham Championship, wasn’t sure how fast the corporate tents would sell this year but he quickly found out.
“We actually sold them all out like seven weeks ago,” Brazil said about this month's tournament that will be allowing fans to attend after not having any fans at last year’s tournament because of COVID-19.
Sales were so good Brazil said he added two more suites that sold easily.
“High Point University got a suite and a half over here (on the 18th hole) which we took from 17,” Brazil said. “It really is very similar to yours past, which I did not think was going to be true.”
Because there was no sponsorship tents or fans allowed in 2020, Brazil said he wasn’t sure about two months ago if they could sell all the sponsorship opportunities.
“Honestly, 10 weeks ago I thought we were going to struggle on holes 15 and 16, but we don't have any (corporate) seats available on either holes so that’s been great,” Brazil said.
Heading into the final stretch before the tournament begins Aug. 11 there are just a few options available but not in the sky boxes.
“All the sky boxes and suites are sold out,” he said.
Around the green
Morgan Ketchum, a rising senior at Reagan, has decided to attend Virginia Tech next fall. Ketchum, one of the top players in the state said it was important to make her decision this summer. She can sign the national letter of intent in November. "It has always been a dream to play collegiate golf at a high level D1 program,” said Ketchum, who is an honors student at Reagan. “Through all of the COVID pandemic issues, I couldn't have asked for anything better than playing for Virginia Tech…. I'm going to keep on grinding to improve my game and can't wait to be part of the Hokie family.”…
Riley Adkins of Lawsonville, who made it to the finals of the Drive, Chip & Putt in April at Augusta National, advanced out of the first round of qualifying at Maple Chase Golf & Country Club last month. Adkins, who is playing in the 10-11 girls division, moved on to the sub-regional that will be at Bryan Park in Greensboro. Also making it out of the first round was Ellie Acrey in the 14-15 girls division as well as Hampton Cogdill in the boys 12-13 division. Only the top 80 from around the country advance to the finals at Augusta National next April and get a chance to compete for titles in the various age groups….
Macy Pate, a rising sophomore at Reagan, won the 65th Carolinas Junior Girls Championship in Gaffney, S.C. last month. Pate, who also won the North Carolina Junior Girls Championship and the Twin States Junior Championship in June, shot 71-67-66 (12 under) to beat Sydney Roberts of Chesnee, S.C. by seven shots….
Coach Jerry Haas of the Wake Forest men’s golf team was caught in a weird dynamic at the 72nd Carolinas Junior Boys Championship at Treyburn Country Club in Durham. Haas’ son, Kyle, who is a rising junior at Forsyth Country Day, was in a three-way playoff to decide the championship. Eventually it was Collin Adams of Charlotte who won in the playoff. Adams will be an incoming freshman who will play for Jerry Haas at Wake Forest. It was one of Kyle Haas’ best tournaments of his summer after he shot 71-69-71 to finish 5 under....
Andrew Boston, the head professional at Old Town Club, and assistant Tommy Gibson won the Carolinas Pro-Assistant tournament last month. The next week, Gibson and Fisher Kennedy, who plays golf at Reynolds High School, won the Carolinas Pro-Junior championship.
