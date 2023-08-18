Past champion Jeremy Ray fired an 8-under 64 to grab the lead after the first round of the 76th Forsyth Championship on Friday at Maple Chase Golf & Country Club.

Ray, who won the tournament in 2012, has a two-shot lead on 2021 champion Michael Robb, who shot a 66. Maple Chase member Curtis Brotherton also shot a 66.

Five shots back heading into Saturday’s final round at Tanglewood Park’s Championship Course is three-time champion Chris Logan, who shot a 69.

Brett Barry and Thomas Clark each shot 70, and also breaking par were Troy Blamer and Kevin Logan as each of them shot 71.

Defending champion Kenny Flynn, who won the Forsyth Senior in June, shot 74.

The Championship Flight field played the blue tees that measured 6,400 yards.

In the Open Division, the field was playing the white tees and that played 6,100 yards. Joey Howard shot the low score of the day with a 1-under 71.