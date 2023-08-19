Jeremy Ray won his second Forsyth Championship on Saturday, with an even-par 70, edging Chris Logan and Brett Barry by two shots.

Ray, who also won the tournament in 2012, finished at 8 under for 36 holes in the 76th edition of the county golf tournament.

The tournament was reduced from its traditional 54 holes to 36 in an attempt to increase participation.

Logan, who was trying to win his fourth Forsyth Championship, fired a 3 under 67 and Barry had the best round of the day with a 66.

Michael Robb, the 2021 champion, shot 71 and finished three shots back. Curtis Brotherton shot 73 and finished five shots back.

Ray, 39, was just one shot ahead, but he birdied the 17th and made par on the 18th for the win. In the Championship Division, golfers played the blue tees that measured around 6,600 yards.

In the Open Division, Joey Howard shot 79 to win by five shots. In that division, golfers played from the white tees and the length of the course was around 6,000 yards.