GREENSBORO – Jim Herman put his head down and let his clubs and his putter do all the talking in the final round of the Wyndham Championship.
Herman, a 42-year-old journeyman, didn’t miss many shots on his way to a 7-under 63 that gave him his third PGA Tour title with a one-shot victory. He finished at 21 under, one shot better than Billy Horschel, who missed a birdie putt on 18 that would have forced a playoff at Sedgefield Country Club.
Herman, who plays with President Donald Trump and credits him for fueling his professional career but who also was in the midst of one of his worst seasons as a pro, made birdie on three of the last six holes to rise to the top of a crowded leaderboard and cap weekend rounds of 61 and 63.
The scene around the 18th green for the Sam Snead Cup presentation to Herman was unique without spectators, taking place before just a handful of volunteers and sponsors.
“I was pretty much under the radar all week,” said Herman, who shot a 75 in his final round of the PGA Championship a week earlier and finished ahead of just one golfer who made that cut.
When this week started, Herman was a distant 192nd on the FedEx Cup points list, but the victory vaulted him into 54th on the list. He also locks up his PGA Tour card for the next two seasons and earns a berth into the 2021 Masters, his second, in April. He’s not eligible for the rescheduled 2020 Masters in November.
Herman’s season, however, will now continue with a head of steam in Norton, Mass., for the first playoff event, starting Thursday at The Northern Trust at TPC Boston.
“To get here again is pretty amazing,” said Herman, who got his start in pro golf with financial help from Donald Trump.
Herman said he played golf with the president about three weeks ago. In the weeks preceding his previous two victories on the PGA Tour, he also had played rounds with Trump. He was hoping that would be a good omen heading into this weekend.
“There's some rumors that he was definitely watching, some of the media had said he was watching,” Herman said. “He's a big fan of mine, a big supporter of mine. I need to play golf with him a little bit more.”
Herman didn’t know whether he would get a phone call from Trump on Sunday night or on Monday.
“We'll see, you never know,” he said.
Herman, who is from Cincinnati, was an assistant pro at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., several years ago and played golf with Trump many times. Trump asked Herman one day why he hadn’t tried to play pro golf, and Herman said it was because of finances.
Trump helped him get to qualifying school, and Herman has now won three times on the PGA Tour.
Horschel, who shot 65, finished one shot back and Kevin Kisner (64), Webb Simpson (65), Doc Redman (68) and Si Woo Kim (70) tied for third. Kim started the day two shots up on the field but a double bogey on six and another bogey on eight took him out of contention until he rallied late.
Herman's 61 on Saturday was a career best, and he played the final 36 holes in 16 under par.
“It’s some of the best golf I've ever played,” Herman said. “Best golf I've played in my life, obviously.”
Herman stayed even keel the whole day, but his caddie, Jeremy Young, struggled to contain his emotions after the victory.
“I can’t talk, I’m sorry,” Young said. “I will say he never missed a shot.”
