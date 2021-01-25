 Skip to main content
Jim Thome, Baseball Hall of Fame member, to headline Winston-Salem Dash's Virtual Hot Stove Banquet
Jim Thome, Baseball Hall of Fame member, to headline Winston-Salem Dash's Virtual Hot Stove Banquet

Hall of Fame Inductions Baseball

Jim Thome during his Hall of Fame induction ceremony in 2018 in Cooperstown, N.Y.

 Hans Pennink, Associated Press

WINSTON-SALEM – Jim Thome, a first-ballot Hall of Fame selection whose 612 career home runs rank No. 8 all-time, will headline the Winston-Salem Dash's 2021 Virtual Hot Stove Banquet.

The virtual event will be from 6:45 to 8:15 p.m. Feb. 17. Thome will be interviewed by current White Sox and ESPN broadcaster Jason Bennetti. Along with Thome’s appearance, Bennetti will interview White Sox players and front-office staff members. The event will also feature an online auction of sports memorabilia, including autographed items from many former and current White Sox players and prospects.

Proceeds will benefit the Winston-Salem Sports Foundation, which supports area youth baseball and softball organizations.

Tickets are $35, if purchased before Monday, at WSDash.com and will include links to the virtual event and auction page and a personalized digital photo with Jim Thome.

Thome played for 22 seasons and is now a special assistant to general manager Rick Hahn in the White Sox front office.

