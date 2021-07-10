 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jimenez homers as Dash defeats Crawdads
0 Comments

Jimenez homers as Dash defeats Crawdads

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
dash logo web 051621

Chicago White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez, in Winston-Salem on an injury rehabilitation assignment, hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning to propel the Dash to a 9-6 win over the Hickory Crawdads on Saturday night at Truist Stadium.

It was the first game of a double-header, the result of a Friday night rain-out.

Jimenez, serving as the Dash's designated hitter, finished the first game 2-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs.

He wasn't in the starting lineup for Game 2, which Hickory won 8-7 in eight innings.

Jiménez joined Winston-Salem on Friday as he recovers from a ruptured left pectoral tendon suffered during a March 24 Cactus League game.

In Game 1, the Dash also got a pair of two-run homers in the fourth inning. Luis Curbelo connected for his 12th of the season, with Alex Destino on base. Travis Moniot's sixth homer of the season came with Gunnar Troutwine aboard.

Dash reliever Trey Jeans (2-1), who pitched the fifth and sixth innings, was credited with the win. Caleb Freeman got his fifth save of the season. He pitched a perfect seventh inning, striking out two.

Hickory (25-34) still leads the six-game series 4-1 heading into Sunday's series finale. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m.

On Tuesday, Winston-Salem (25-34) is scheduled to begin a six-game series at Bowling Green, Ky. The Hot Rods lead the High-A East standings with a 38-20 record, and have a 13-game lead over the Dash.

    

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

No fans? No problem! A look back at substitutes for sports during the pandemic

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News