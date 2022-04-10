John Dell: 25 years of covering the Masters provides plenty of memories

AUGUSTA, Ga. – In the blink of an eye it’s been 25 years of covering the Masters, which is always one of the best weeks of the year for this aging sportswriter.

My first one was 1998, and Mark O’Meara rolling in a long birdie putt on 18 to win is something I’ll never forget. I won’t forget it because it was my first. You never forget your first – in anything.

Somebody once asked me one about the best part of covering the Masters, and the answer was easy. Everything about it: The first sign of spring, the storylines that emerge and getting to see the best golfers in the world compete is all worth it.

Here are a few memories of 25 years of getting inside to cover the best sporting event in the world.

Amen Corner: I was minding my own business watching play a few years ago at No. 12 at the farthest point where you are allowed to watch. A guy was standing there next to a police officer and he started to empty his pocket ever so slowly. It turns out he was sprinkling ashes of a loved one, and I’m guessing that wasn’t the first time somebody had done that.

Old-school appeal: In recent years I’ve loved the fact that phones still aren’t allowed on the grounds. It’s cool to watch the fans enjoying the moment with their eyes instead of videoing everything. I hope that rule never changes because there are more conversations, more actual clapping, and it appeals to how it used to be in the good ol’ days.

Emotion is big: Since I’m usually keeping an eye on former Wake Forest golfers, and there have been a lot of them, the 2003 Masters stands out for me. Len Mattiace, a former All-America who played on the Demon Deacons' 1986 national championship team, lost in a playoff to Mike Weir. Mattiace cried while talking to journalists afterward, and it struck me then just how much it meant to him to get that close to being a Masters champion. Mattiace would have been the second former Demon Deacon to win the Masters. Arnold Palmer, a four-time winner, is still the only former Wake golfer to win.

Honorary starters: Whenever I could, I made sure to get up early on Thursday before the first round to see the ceremonial tee shots from Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player. Those three did it the most through my time there. Palmer, who died in September 2016, always had that twinkle in his eye as he hit that first tee shot. And there was nothing more entertaining than listening to Palmer, Nicklaus and Player address journalists afterward, reliving their careers.

Tiger, Tiger and Tiger: Since Tiger Woods won his first Masters in 1997, he’s been the needle around here. Every year he’s somehow been in the conversation, even in the years he didn’t play. In years in which injuries kept him out, something always seemed to be missing. To see him back again and to watch him make the cut while limping around Augusta National is one of the most impressive things I’ve ever seen. I watched him conduct interviews after each round for three days this week, and after Saturday’s round he was really hurting.

Concessions and more: One year before I left for the Masters, my wife decided to put out all 19 of my Masters golf shirts that I had bought through the years. Her point was this – don’t buy any more shirts. But wait, you can never have enough of them, right? She’ll be glad to know that I came home this year without a Masters golf shirt, but let me tell you about those wine glasses they sell in the golf shop.

Family time: Through the years I’ve been able to bring family members for a round. One that stands out was when our son got a golf ball from Sergio Garcia at a practice round in 2017. My son got Garcia to sign the ball, and later that week Garcia won his first Masters. Our son also got a ball from Brooks Koepka at that same practice round, and Koepka went on to win the U.S. Open that summer. When I mentioned this to Bill Haas later that summer, Haas gave me one of his golf balls at the Wyndham Championship and said: “Here, give him this.”

Pandemic Masters: The 2020 Masters, played in November, and the 2021 Masters were really different because fans were not allowed. I remember walking around with the sense that I was at an expensive member-guest. I could stroll right over the Hogan Bridge while watching the action, and it really was weird. That’s why this year’s Masters is so much better: Traffic jams are back on Washington Road, and the excitement level is back where it used to be.

Media lottery: Yes, there’s a lottery for journalists to play on the Monday after the Masters. I’ve gotten lucky twice and got to play from the member’s tees after Phil Mickelson won in 2004 and Jordan Spieth in 2015. I won’t bore you with the details, but those two rounds of golf didn’t suck. I do remember in 2004 a couple of holes into my round when my caddie said: “You know, you can take a divot if you want on your swings,” he said to me. Of course, I was thinking that if I took a divot I’d get thrown out.

The concessions: It is mind-boggling that the prices for the sandwiches, beer and other delicacies are inexpensive. Beer is only $4, whereas at other major sporting events you will spend $4 just for water. The chicken sandwich is their best offering. I've had one pimento cheese sandwich in 25 years. Yes, just one.

The cool tree near the clubhouse: The big oak tree that guards the back of the clubhouse is a place to go and soak it all in. From here you can see the first tee box and then watch golfers hit their second shots on the first hole as well. My dad has gotten to go to the Masters as well, and it was the place where we’d meet back up while I was working. And his favorite line was: “Now, where is that tree?”

Best place to watch: No matter what, each year I’ve always tried to get back behind the tee box on the 11th hole. It’s a great way to see just how good these guys are on one of the hardest par 4s on the course. The tee box sits up a big hill and not a lot of fans venture that far up. It’s worth the climb up the hill, and it’s amazing to see how they shape their tee shots.

Media still matters: Nobody will say just how many journalists are credentialed for the Masters but they come from all over the world. At the Masters there’s a long-standing tradition of treating journalists very well. Everything is run with pinpoint accuracy as long as journalists follow the rules. Nobody gets away with the cell phone rule if they accidently take it onto the course. If that happens, or so I’m told, your credential can be pulled. I usually turn my phone off for the week once I get around Aiken on my drive to Augusta.

Thanking the veteran scribes: When you start covering the Masters, you need veteran writers to help you out, and I was lucky to have two of the best: Lenox Rawlings, a former Journal columnist, and Mark Whicker, a former Journal sportswriter and a former columnist for the Los Angeles Daily News and the Orange County Register. They helped me figure out the best way to get to and from the course and where to eat in Augusta. My favorite place to eat is Rae’s Coastal Café, so I’d recommend it during Masters week.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.