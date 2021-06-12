John Holleman, Tim Brown win Modified Division races in another week of racing at Bowman Gray Stadium

Notes: Before the first race the late K.C. Myers, a former driver at the Stadium, was honored. Friends and family pushed his car around the track for a lap as fans stood and applauded. There was also a moment of silence for Myers, 40, who died in November of 2020. Also honored with a moment of silence was for the late Thomas “Pops” Brown, a longtime member of the track crew at the Stadium. ... Last week during the opening night of racing for the 72nd season at the Stadium the races were broad-cast live on NBC’s Trackpass that is offered for a monthly fee on-line. The next time the Stadium will be on Trackpass will be July 24th. ... Next week’s racing will feature the Kevin Powell Motorsports 100-lap Modified Division race which will include the double-file restarts. As part of the Modified race next week will be a $3,000 fans challenge where the fastest four qualifiers can take the option to start at the rear of the field. If they take the challenge and finish in the top four they can win an extra $3,000. ... This week’s Grand Marshal for the Thunder Road Grill Street Stock 50 race was Jim O’Neill, who is Forsyth County’s District Attorney.