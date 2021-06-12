 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
John Holleman, Tim Brown win Modified Division races in another week of racing at Bowman Gray Stadium
0 Comments
top story

John Holleman, Tim Brown win Modified Division races in another week of racing at Bowman Gray Stadium

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

He wins first Modified race after winning earlier in his career in two other divisions

John Holleman is running out of divisions to win races at Bowman Gray Stadium.

Holleman, 24, won for the first time in the Modified Division on Saturday in the 25-lap second race in that division in front of around 12,000 fans. Showcasing the No. 69 car that is familiar to legend Junior Miller, Holleman did his best Miller imitation by leading all 25 laps.

“This number is familiar in Victory Lane, so I like this,” said Holleman, who also won a combined 20 races in the Street and Sportsman divisions earlier in his career.

It was the second week of Bowman Gray Stadium racing

Tim Brown won the first Modified Division 25-lapper from the pole with four-time defending champion Burt Myers riding Brown’s bumper the whole way. It was Brown’s 92nd career win as he added to his all-time lead at the history of the Stadium.

In the Madhouse Scramble after the win, Brown drew the 12th position for the second 25-lap race.

“The 92 wins sounds impressive and it’s the first time I’ve won here in an orange race car,” Brown said. “I’m just happy to be back racing in front of all these fans, so it’s a great night.”

sss

Tim Brown and his team pose for a picture after he won his 92nd career Modified Division race on Saturday night.

Soon after returning to the pit area, Holleman said getting that first victory in the Modified Division means a lot more.

“This puts you in the history books, so this is big for me,” said Holleman, who won at the Stadium as a 14-year-old in the Street Stock Division 10 years ago. “I just tried to keep my lines and stay in front, because any slip-ups in these 25 lappers can cost you.”

sss

Friends and family pushed the car of the late K.C. Myers around the Bowman Gray Stadium track before the races on Saturday night.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Holleman started on the front row with Jeremy Gerstner for the second race, quickly took the lead and never wavered.

He joked in Victory Lane that one of his mentors, Miller, has not retired, so there’s a chance Miller could return this season.

As for getting that first win, Holleman "only" needs 73 more victories to tie Miller, who has 74 victories to rank third in Stadium history.

sss

Tim Brown (left) and Burt Myers finished first and second in the first Modified Division race on Saturday night.

“Yeah, it sounds easy,” he said laughing. “But trust me, it’s not. I’m just so thankful for Junior with the help with this car, and Brian Loftin has been a mentor to me, as well. So I’ve been helped along the way but I’m excited about this victory.”

Jacob Creed won the first Sportsman Division 20-lap race for his first career win, with “Tiger” Tommy Neal second and Amber Lynn third. Creed, who bounced out of his car and made quite a leap after his win, said: “This is the biggest win I’ve ever had.”

In the second Sportsman Division race, which was another 20-lapper, Michael Adams slipped inside of Zack Ore on lap 19 to win his 20th career race.

Ore had the lead for most of the race, but on a restart on lap 18 after a caution, Adams got some momentum to overtake Ore, who ended up fourth. Neal wound up second.

“I think it was a curse being on win No. 19,” Adams said. “Me and Zack had a heck of a race and we were biding our time and caught the caution at the right time.”

In the first race of the night, Brandon Brendle won the 15-lap Stadium Stock race after working his way up from the 11th position. Brendle overtook pole-sitter Austin Cates on lap nine and held Cates off for the win.

Brendle won his 16th career race picking up where he left off in 2019, where he won four times.

Winning the featured 50-lap Stadium Stock Division race was defending champion Billy Gregg, who won for the second week in a row.

“This has to be the biggest win of my career,” Gregg said about holding off Jeremy Warren.

Notes: Before the first race the late K.C. Myers, a former driver at the Stadium, was honored. Friends and family pushed his car around the track for a lap as fans stood and applauded. There was also a moment of silence for Myers, 40, who died in November of 2020. Also honored with a moment of silence was for the late Thomas “Pops” Brown, a longtime member of the track crew at the Stadium. ... Last week during the opening night of racing for the 72nd season at the Stadium the races were broad-cast live on NBC’s Trackpass that is offered for a monthly fee on-line. The next time the Stadium will be on Trackpass will be July 24th. ... Next week’s racing will feature the Kevin Powell Motorsports 100-lap Modified Division race which will include the double-file restarts. As part of the Modified race next week will be a $3,000 fans challenge where the fastest four qualifiers can take the option to start at the rear of the field. If they take the challenge and finish in the top four they can win an extra $3,000. ... This week’s Grand Marshal for the Thunder Road Grill Street Stock 50 race was Jim O’Neill, who is Forsyth County’s District Attorney.

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

Saturday's Results

BRAD’S GOLF CARS MODIFIED SERIES (First race - 25 laps)

FINISH CAR DRIVER HOMETOWN PURSE

1 83 Tim Brown Tobaccoville, NC 770

2 1 Burt Myers Walnut Cove, NC 620

3 4 Jason Myers Walnut Cove, NC 445

4 16 Chris Fleming Mount Airy, NC 395

5 04 Brandon Ward Winston-Salem, NC 370

6 22 Jonathan Brown Winston-Salem, NC 270

7 79 James Civali Davidson, NC 255

8 17 John Smith Mount Airy, NC 240

9 65 Danny Bohn Huntersville, NC 225

10 75 Lee Jeffreys Wallburg, NC 215

11 69 John Holleman Winston-Salem, NC 205

12 55 Jeremy Gerstner Wesley Chapel, FL 195

13 5 Randy Butner Pfafftown, NC 190

14 3 Danny Propst Monroe, NC 185

15 44 Daniel Beeson Kernersville, NC 180

16 53 Joseph Brown Winston-Salem, NC 175

17 50 Michael Clifton Walkertown, NC 170

18 99 William Smith Mount Airy, NC 165

19 05 Bussy Beavers Asheboro, NC 160

20 88 Brad Robbins Winston-Salem, NC 155

21 77 Susan Harwell Jonesville, NC 105

22 6 Chris Williams Martinsville, VA 105

23 24 Andrew Harrah Greensboro, NC 105

BRAD’S GOLF CARS MODIFIED SERIES (2nd race, 25 laps)

1       69      John Holleman   Winston-Salem, NC       770

2       65      Danny Bohn      Huntersville, NC        520

3       75      Lee Jeffreys    Wallburg, NC    445

4       17      John Smith      Mount Airy, NC  395

5       22      Jonathan Brown  Winston-Salem, NC       370

6       79      James Civali    Davidson, NC    270

7       04      Brandon Ward    Winston-Salem, NC       255

8       16      Chris Fleming   Mount Airy, NC  240

9       1       Burt Myers      Walnut Cove, NC 225

10      4       Jason Myers     Walnut Cove, NC 215

11      83      Tim Brown       Tobaccoville, NC        205

12      55      Jeremy Gerstner Wesley Chapel, FL       195

13      5       Randy Butner    Pfafftown, NC   190

14      3       Danny Propst    Monroe, NC      185

15      44      Daniel Beeson   Kernersville, NC        180

16      24      Andrew Harrah   Greensboro, NC  175

17      50      Michael Clifton Walkertown, NC  170

18      99      William Smith   Mount Airy, NC  165

19      05      Bussy Beavers   Asheboro, NC    160

20      53      Joseph Brown    Winston-Salem, NC       155

21      77      Susan Harwell   Jonesville, NC  105

22      6       Chris Williams  Martinsville, VA        105

MCDOWELL HEATING AND AIR SPORTSMAN (First race, 20 laps)

1       08      Jacob Creed     Dobson, NC      315

2       21      Tommy Neal      Walkertown, NC  215

3       2       Amber Lynn      Walkertown, NC  175

4       19      Michael Adams   Yadkinville, NC 145

5       92      Kyle Southern   Rural Hall, NC  130

6       12      Justin Taylor   Kernersville, NC        95

7       31      Chase Robertson Winston-Salem, NC       85

8       55      Zack Ore        Winston-Salem, NC       75

9       05      Spencer Martin  Wallburg, NC    65

10      03      Sterling Plemmons       Winston-Salem, NC       60

11      6       Kirk Sheets     Lexington, NC   55

12      00      Kyle Barnes     Draper, VA      50

13      38      Mitch Gales     Thomasville, NC 45

14      54      Braden Mills    Wallburg, NC    40

15      02      Wesley Thompson Mocksville, NC  85

16      9       Kale Gale       Mocksville, NC  35

MCDOWELL HEATING AND AIR SPORTSMAN SERIES (2nd race, 20 laps)

1       19      Michael Adams   Yadkinville, NC 315

2       21      Tommy Neal      Walkertown, NC  215

3       05      Spencer Martin  Wallburg, NC    175

4       55      Zack Ore        Winston-Salem, NC       145

5       08      Jacob Creed     Dobson, NC      130

6       03      Sterling Plemmons       Winston-Salem, NC       95

7       2       Amber Lynn      Walkertown, NC  85

8       12      Justin Taylor   Kernersville, NC        75

9       00      Kyle Barnes     Draper, VA      65

10      31      Chase Robertson Winston-Salem, NC       60

11      38      Mitch Gales     Thomasville, NC 55

12      54      Braden Mills    Wallburg, NC    50

13      02      Wesley Thompson Mocksville, NC  45

14      92      Kyle Southern   Rural Hall, NC  40

15      6       Kirk Sheets     Lexington, NC   35

Q104.1 STADIUM STOCK SERIES (First race)

1       9x      Brandon Brendle Winston-Salem, NC       140

2       27      Austin Cates    Tobaccoville, NC        115

3       80      Luke Smith      Advance, NC     90

4       12      Levi Holt       Kernersville, NC        80

5       46      Wyatt Sapp      Mocksville, NC  75

6       7       Joel Stewart    Mocksville, NC  70

7       74      Matt Alley      Walnut Cove, NC 65

8       55      Jeremy Smith    Winston-Salem, NC       65

9       33      DJ Dean Thomasville, NC 65

10      28      Robert Mabe     Germanton, NC   60

11      25      Matt Goodwin    Kernersville, NC        35

12      14      Ken Bridges     King, NC        35

13      31      Kyler Staley    Reedy Creek, NC 35

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NBA plans to start the new season in October

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News