US Open Tennis

John Isner, of the United States, returns to Steve Johnson, of the United States, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

 Frank Franklin, Associated Press

Opponent

Steve Johnson

Result

Johnson won 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 7-6 (3)

Up next

Johnson vs. Ricardas Berankis, second round, Wednesday

Notable

Johnson, ranked No. 63 in the world, scored a mini-break against Isner to open the fifth-set tiebreak, and he broke Isner again at 5-2 to earn four match points. ... Isner, a Greensboro native who is ranked No. 22 in the world, served up 52 aces. ... Johnson broke Isner twice to win the second and fourth sets of the three-hour, 50-minute match.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments