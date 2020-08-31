Opponent
Steve Johnson
Result
Johnson won 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 7-6 (3)
Up next
Johnson vs. Ricardas Berankis, second round, Wednesday
Notable
Johnson, ranked No. 63 in the world, scored a mini-break against Isner to open the fifth-set tiebreak, and he broke Isner again at 5-2 to earn four match points. ... Isner, a Greensboro native who is ranked No. 22 in the world, served up 52 aces. ... Johnson broke Isner twice to win the second and fourth sets of the three-hour, 50-minute match.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.