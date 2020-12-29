John Wolford to get first NFL start

Wake Forest isn’t exactly “Quarterback U,” but it’s a start.

John Wolford, one of the program's best, will start for the first time for the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals after Jared Goff underwent thumb surgery on Monday. Wolford, 25, started at Wake for four seasons.

The Rams can clinch a playoff spot with a win.

“If you know John, he’s prepared every week like he is the starting quarterback,” Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson said. “He’s very smart and he knew at some point this opportunity would come whether it was eight weeks ago, two weeks ago or three years from now.”

Wolford will be the second former Deacon to start under center this season, although in different circumstances than the Broncos' Kendall Hinton. The former wide receiver and quarterback at Wake Forest was thrust into the starting spot when COVID-19 issues knocked out all three Broncos quarterbacks in November.

Wolford, who spent last season on the Rams' practice squad, is second in school history with 8,899 passing yards and third with 52 touchdown passes. He was second-team All-ACC his senior season in 2017 but went undrafted.