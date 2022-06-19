Jonathan Brown and John Holleman win Modified events; results and what they're saying from Bowman Gray Stadium

A look ahead and a recap of auto racing at Bowman Gray Stadium:

Saturday night at Bowman Gray

Schedule and tickets

6 p.m.: Gates open

8 p.m.: First race

Tickets: $12 adults, $2 ages 6-11, free ages 5 and under; available only at stadium gates; cash only

Parking: Free

Event lineup

• 100-lap Sportsman race

• Two 25-lap Modified races, Street Stock 20 laps, Stadium Stock (one or two 15-lap races)

• Skid race

• "Fire in the Sky" Nighttime Pyrotechnic Parachute Jump

Information

What they're saying

Reactions after Saturday night's race, with quotes supplied by Bowman Gray Stadium publicity:

• "We didn't have the fastest car all day, but we were good and consistent. We had pretty decent speed in qualifying, just not fast enough to get the pole (qualified fifth), but (I) was lucky." – Jonathan Brown, winner of first Modified race.

• "We've been struggling with the car getting tight on us during the race. And it kind of did the same thing tonight during that first race. But I was able to move some brakes around and stuff in the car and ended up holding on at the end to win that first race." – Brown.

• "Obviously it's nerve-wracking having somebody as good as Tim right up your rear there those last couple laps, but it ended up working out. We were able to bring home our third win of the season." – Brown.

• "We had a good car today. We've been running the backup car for a few weeks because we broke the rack in the primary car. Couldn't get parts for it for a couple weeks. We brought it back last week and we were really good." – John Holleman, winner of second Modified race.

• "I definitely pinched Junior on the start. I didn't turn left into him. I just pinched him the whole time. That's just part of racing at Bowman Gray Stadium. You've got to do what you've got to do to get the win. I don't think there's anything dirty. It's just part of racing over here." – Holleman.

• "When I'm on the front row, I'm not going to be denied. Outside, inside, I don't care. I mean, we're there and we're going to make a statement. I don't care if it's the start of the race, if it's the last caution coming to the checkered. I mean, it's going to be hard to knock us off." – Holleman.

• "We had a good car all season. We started off with a third-place finish. We had a fast car. We had some bad luck. It's about time. It took us too long to win a race this year." – Zack Ore, winner of first Sportsman race.

• "It means a whole lot more for the younger generation coming up than it does for me. I've raced for over half of my life. So, I've really gotten used to lack of diversity and the bullying the comes with it. So, I think that when little girls in the stands see another female win, and they're doing very well, it gives the younger girls, growing up, the message that they can do whatever they put their mind to." – Amber Lynn, winner of second Sportsman race.

• "I have terrible, terrible luck and people hate me for God only knows why. And that's OK, but we've always adapted over time, and we don't listen to anybody. Like there's so much trash being talked on Facebook and I haven't peeped a word back, or about them or anything else. ... I just don't care. That's 90 percent of Bowman Gray is making sure people aren't in your head. You're in theirs." – Amber Lynn.

• "Some men's mindsets is still the women are to be in the kitchen. I'm not a stay-at-home mom. I'm not a stay-at-home wife. I never will be. My life's goals have not been accomplished yet. And I'm working toward that every single day, doing what I'm doing. And I do cook and I do clean, but I do it all and still win races." – Amber Lynn.

Results

Results from Saturday night's races:

Modified

First race, 50 laps

1. Jonathan Brown, Winston-Salem, $875

2. Tim Brown, Tobaccoville, 665

3. Chris Fleming, Mount Airy, 450

4. Burt Myers, Kernersville, 420

5. Jason Myers, Walnut Cove, 395

6. Brandon Ward, Winston-Salem, 300

7. John Holleman, Winston-Salem, 285

8. Junior Snow, King, 265

9. Lee Jeffreys, Wallburg, 400

10. Danny Propst, Monroe, 245

11. Gary Young, Burlington, 240

12. Randy Butner, Pfafftown, 230

13. Jeremy Gerstner, Wesley Chapel, Fla., 220

14. Jordan Fleming, Mount Airy, 210

15. Brodie Jones, Statesville, 200

16. Daniel Beeson, Kernersville, 190

17. Zach Brewer, Winston-Salem, 185

18. Grayson Ward, Walkertown, 180

19. Susan Harwell, Jonesville, 175

20. Al Hill, Jonesville, 170

21. Troy Young, Winston-Salem 135

22. Cory Lovette, Winston-Salem, 130

23. Mike Adams, Winston-Salem, 125

Second race, 50 laps

1. John Holleman, Winston-Salem, $875

2. Brandon Ward, Winston-Salem, 565

3. Junior Snow, King, 450

4. Tim Brown, Tobaccoville, 420

5. Jason Myers, Walnut Cover, 395

6. Burt Myers, Kernersville, 300

7. Jeremy Gertstner, Wesley Chapel, Fla., 285

8. Jordan Fleming, Mount Airy, 265

9. Randy Butner, Pfafftown, 250

10. Daniel Beeson, Kernersville, 245

11. Danny Propst, Monroe, 240

12. Zach Brewer, Winston-Salem, 230

13. Grayson Ward, Walkertown, 220

14. Mike Adams, Winston-Salem, 210

15. Troy Young, Winston-Salem, 200

16. Cory Lovette, Winston-Salem,190

17. Al Hill, Jonesville, 185

18. Susan Harwell, Jonesville, 180

19. Chris Fleming, Mount Airy, 175

20. Jonathan Brown, Winston-Salem, 170

21. Lee Jeffreys, Wallburg, 135

22. Gary Young, Burlington, 130

Sportsman

Leaders

First race, 20 laps

1. Zack Ore, Lexington, $315

2. Tommy Neal, Rural Hall, 290

3. Michael Adams, Yadkinville, 175

4. Zack Clifton, Walkertown, 145

5. Justin Taylor, Kernersville, 130

Second race, 20 laps

1. Amber Lynn, Walkertown, $315

2. Justin Taylor, Kernersville, 215

3. Zack Ore, Lexington, 175

4. Tommy Neal, Rural Hall, 145

5. Chase Robertson, Winston-Salem, 130

Street Stock

Leaders

20 laps

1. Bryant Roberson, Lexington, $195

2. Billy Gregg, Lexington, 195

3. Nate Gregg, Lexington, 115

4. Kevin Gilbert, Mocksville, 100

5. Brad Lewis, Winston-Salem, 90

Stadium Stock

Leaders

15 laps

1. A.J. Sanders, Mocksville, $140

2. Brandon Brendle, Tobaccoville, 165

3. Chuck Wall, Lexington, 90

4. Blaine Curry, Lexington, 80

5. Brandon Crotts, King, 75