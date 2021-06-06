Jonathan Brown wins the long-awaited opener in the Modified Division at Bowman Gray Stadium

Myers is trying to became the first to win five straight Modified Division titles since Pee Wee Jones did it in the 1950’s and 60’s.

Despite not getting to the practice day on Friday because his car wasn’t ready, Brown did enough early in the race to get used to the track.

“I knew after a few laps what we could do so we kind of figured it out after that,” Brown said about not coming to the practice day on Friday.

There were 14 caution flags in the race, and Brown had to withstand the double-file restarts, but he used quick starts to stay in the lead.

“First off, this is the biggest race of the year and to win it is awesome because I’ve finish second at least five times,” Brown said. “Our first goal was to win this, and we also want to win the points title so we are off to a good start.”

In the first race of the night, a 40-lapper in the Sportsman Division, “Tiger” Tommy Neal won to prove he isn’t slowing down at all as a 50-year-old.

Neal overtook Michael Adams on lap 28 then held him off through two double-file restarts where Adams went to the outside but couldn’t move past Neal, who won his 49th Sportsman Division victory.