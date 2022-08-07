Joohyung 'Tom' Kim wins Wyndham Championship

GREENSBORO — Joohyung "Tom" Kim, the Wyndham Championship's youngest winner, will be going to the FedEx Cup playoffs this week as a result of his victory at Sedgefield Country Club.

Kim did not have status on the PGA Tour this season, and he had clinched it last week for the 2022-23 season. His only path to this season's playoffs was by winning in Greensboro.