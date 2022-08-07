Joohyung 'Tom' Kim wins Wyndham Championship

GREENSBORO — Joohyung "Tom" Kim, the Wyndham Championship's youngest winner, will be going to the FedEx Cup playoffs this week as a result of his victory at Sedgefield Country Club.
Kim did not have status on the PGA Tour this season, and he had clinched it last week for the 2022-23 season. His only path to this season's playoffs was by winning in Greensboro.
Welcome to Club Wyndham, Tom! pic.twitter.com/CUeiaLyHED— Wyndham Championship (@WyndhamChamp) August 7, 2022
The youngest player to win the @WyndhamChamp.— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 7, 2022
20-year-old Joohyung Kim is a PGA TOUR champion 🏆 pic.twitter.com/t1MTvXzQ0y
Joohyung Kim wins the Wyndham Championship, earning his first PGA TOUR victory and joining the TOUR as a full-time member.— PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) August 7, 2022
Kim is the second-youngest winner on the PGA TOUR since World War II (youngest: Jordan Spieth) and first player born in the 2000s to win on TOUR.
Joohyung Kim records a front-nine 27 in the final round of the Wyndham Championship, tying the second-lowest nine-hole score in PGA TOUR history.— PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) August 7, 2022
It is the 15th nine-hole score of 27 or better on TOUR and first since Dustin Johnson at the 2020 FedEx St. Jude Championship.