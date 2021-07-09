Josh Hartle, Reagan graduate and now a Wake Forest summer student, awaits call from MLB Draft

Pitcher Josh Hartle, a Reagan High School graduate who has signed to play baseball at Wake Forest, will have a major decision to make next week.
Hartle is enrolled at Wake Forest for summer school and attended his first class last week. Even though he’s in school, he hasn't forfeited his chance to be selected when Major League Baseball's draft begins Sunday in Denver. High school players have until Aug. 15 to stay in school at a four-year college or sign with the team that drafts them.
Hartle, who could not be reached for comment, committed to Wake Forest during his freshman season at Reagan.
The 6-foot-5, 215-pound left-hander from King is projected as a late first-round or early second-round draft pick. ESPN.com's final mock draft has Hartle slotted at No. 34.
“Big, lanky lefty throws mostly 88-91 mph sinkers from a low slot while scouts love the projection, feel and competitiveness,” ESPN.com analyst Kiley McDaniel wrote.
McDaniel also said that Hartle’s arm speed is fourth among Ryan Cusick of Wake Forest, Chase Petty and Jack Leiter.
“The arm speed maps well to his velocity (and sharpness of his breaking stuff) improving,” McDaniel wrote, “and the stride helps it get on the hitter faster and come in flatter to the plate, which usually helps induce more whiffs.”
A low first-round pick could receive a signing bonus of $2.4 million to nearly $3 million. Picks in the seven-team Round A figure to earn about $2 million to $2.3 million. Second-round selections could earn bonuses of $1 million to $2 million.
Hartle, who had a 3.6 grade-point average at Reagan, said during the regular season he would make his decision about whether to go to Wake Forest this summer.
During his senior season, nearly 20 MLB scouts would watch him pitch for the Raiders. In the Raiders’ final regular-season game, a 1-0 win over Davie County, Hartle tossed a three-hit shutout using just 74 pitches.
“It starts with the frame," said a 15-year MLB scout, who asked to not be identified, after the game. "He’s got good size and arm strength, and we saw velocity today in the low 90s. I thought he pitched very well and threw a ton of strikes and had great command, so he was impressive today.”
Hartle went 23-5 on the mound during his four Reagan seasons. He went 9-0 in helping lead the Raiders to the Class 4-A state championship series but did not pitch in the three games against Fuquay-Varina.
Hartle also pitched a perfect game against Glenn during the regular season, the second no-hitter of his career.
Hartle pitched 53⅔ innings in 2021 with a 0.51 ERA, allowing just 15 hits and eight walks this season. He also had 88 strikeouts and was the state Gatorade Player of the Year.
He totaled 162 innings at Reagan and allowed 97 hits with 256 strikeouts. He also had just 28 walks and a career ERA of 1.20.
336-727-4081