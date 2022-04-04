 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

JournalNow.com All-Area: Boys basketball (NCHSAA schools)

The area's top boys players and coach this season at NCHSAA schools, as voted by coaches:

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

WILL GRAY

G, 6-feet-1, junior, East Forsyth

Gray is a versatile guard who was an extension of his coach and father, Monty, on the floor for the Eagles. … Averaged 21.7 points. 8.3 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game as East Forsyth won the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference regular-season title, reached the second round of the Class 4-A palyoffs and finished 21-6. … Has surpassed 1,000 points for his high school career. … Conference player of the year. … N.C. Basketball Coaches Association all-district. … Has a scholarship offer from UNC-Upstate.

Davie East Forsyth boys basketball (copy)

East Forsyth's Will Gray averaged 21.7 points. 8.3 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game this season.

FIRST TEAM

Zion Dixon (copy)

G ZION DIXON, 5-11, senior, Glenn

Point guard for a Bobcats team that reached the second round of the Class 4-A playoffs and finished 17-9. … Averaged 18.4 points, 6.5 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 2.7 steals per game. … Three-time All-Central Piedmont 4-A Conference. … Second-team N.C. Basketball Coaches Association all-district. … Participant in the 910vs336 Showcase and Triad All-Star Classic games. … Also a first-team All-Area selection as a defensive back in football. … Undecided on where he will play college basketball.

Zaharee Maddox (copy)

G ZaHAREE MADDOX, 6-0, senior, Davie County

Outstanding athlete who averaged 18.0 points, 5.8 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 3.5 steals per game for a War Eagles team that reached the Class 4-A playoffs. … Three-time All-Central Piedmont 4-A Conference selection. … Participant in the Triad All-Star Classic. … Also an outstanding receiver for Davie County in football.

Areion Matthews (copy)

F AREION MATTHEWS, 6-3, junior, Winston-Salem Prep

An undersized force inside, Matthews helped a young Phoenix team win the Northwest Piedmont 1-A Conference, reach the Class 1-A West Regional championship game and finish 25-3. … Averaged 13.7 points, 14.5 rebounds, 3.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game. … Conference’s player of the year and leader in rebounding and double-doubles. … Helped Winston-Salem Prep win its bracket of the Frank Spencer holiday tournament.

Dawson McAlhany (copy)

G-F DAWSON McALHANY, 6-5, senior, Bishop McGuinness

An athletic wing who was a consistent force for the Villains. … McAlhany averaged 19.3 points and 8.0 rebounds as Bishop McGuinness went 20-9 and reached the second round of the Class 1-A playoffs. … Finished his high school career with more than 1,000 points, 600 rebounds and 100 3-pointers. … Three-time all-conference selection. … N.C. Basketball Coaches Association all-district. … Triad All-Star Classic participant. … McDonald’s All-American game nominee. … Considering a number of Division II and Division III scholarship offers.

Jamarien Peterkin (copy)

G JAMARIEN PETERKIN, 5-8, junior, Mount Tabor

Leading scorer for a Spartans team that got better as the season progressed. … Averaged 14.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.1 steals and 2.3 assists per game to help Mount Tabor win the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference tournament, reach the third round of the Class 4-A playoffs and finish 20-9. … Two-time all-conference selection. … Also a standout football player for the Spartans.

SECOND TEAM

F YOHANCE CONNOR, 6-1, freshman, Winston-Salem Prep

A double-double machine as a freshman for the Phoenix, Connor averaged 16.9 points, 12.1 rebounds and 3.6 steals per game. … Was particularly strong during the run to the Class 1-A West Regional championship game as Winston-Salem Prep finished 25-3. … All-Northwest Piedmont 1-A Conference. … All-tournament as the Phoenix won its bracket of the Frank Spencer holiday tournament.

G M.J. RAYE, 5-10, senior, Reynolds

Backcourt leader for a Demons team that reached the Class 4-A playoffs. … Raye averaged 16 points, 3 assists, 3 rebounds and 2 steals per game. … All-Central Piedmont 4-A Conference. … All-tournament in the Frank Spencer holiday event. … Third-team N.C. Basketball Coaches Association all-district. … Triad All-Star Classic participant.

G JALIL ROGERS, 6-2, junior, Reagan

Leading scorer for a Raiders team that reached the Class 4-A playoffs. … Averaged 17.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. … Two-time all-conference selection. … Also a second-team All-Area selection as a defensive back in football.

G JEREMIAH SCALES, 6-3, senior, Walkertown

Leading scorer for a Wolfpack team that won the Mid-State 2-A Conference tournament and reached the second round of the Class 2-A playoffs. … Averaged 16.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.8 steals per game. … Three-time all-conference selection. … Participant in the 910vs336 Showcase and Triad All-Star Classic games.

G FINLEY SIMMONS, 6-2, senior, Mount Tabor

Steady senior guard for a Spartans team that won the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference tournament, reached the third round of the Class 4-A playoffs and finished 20-9. … Averaged 7.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 3.3 steals per game. … Two-time all-conference selection. … Participant in the 910vs336 Showcase and Triad All-Star Classic games.

THIRD TEAM

G CHOL ADICHOL, 6-6, senior, Glenn

Long, lanky rim protector for a Bobcats team that reached the second round of the Class 4-A playoffs and finished 17-9. … Averaged 10.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, 2.4 blocks and 1.6 assists per game. … MVP of Glenn’s bracket in the Frank Spencer holiday tournament. … All-Central Piedmont 4-A Conference. … Participant in the 910vs336 Showcase and Triad All-Star Classic games. … Undecided on where he will play college basketball.

G BRYCE BAKER, 6-3, freshman, Walkertown

One of the breakout freshmen in the Triad, Baker is a player to watch moving forward. … Averaged 16.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.2 steals per game. … Helped the Wolfpack win the Mid-State 2-A Conference tournament and advance to the second round of the Class 2-A playoffs. … All-conference selection.

G JUSTIN COVINGTON, 6-0, senior, North Forsyth

Leading scorer and bright spot for a Vikings team that struggled. … Covington averaged 21 points and 4 assists per game. … Two-time all-conference selection. … Participant in the Triad All-Star Classic unsigned seniors game.

G JAMISON GRAVES, 6-1, junior, Winston-Salem Prep

High-scoring guard for a Phoenx team that went 25-3 and reached the Class 1-West Regional championship game. … Averaged 18.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.6 steals per game for the Northwest Piedmont 1-A Conference champions. .. All-conference selection.

G JAY PENN, 5-8, senior, Winston-Salem Prep

Lightning-quick guard for a Phoenix team that went 25-3 and reached the Class 1-A West Regional championship game. … Averaged 13.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.7 steals per game for the Northwest Piedmont 1-A Conference champions. … All-conference and Frank Spencer holiday tournament bracket MVP.

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES (in alphabetical order)

• G Jacari Brim, freshman, Atkins

• G Eli Calhoun, junior, Reynolds

• G John Campbell, sophomore, Bishop McGuinness

• G Matt Joines, junior, East Forsyth

• G Antoine Jones, sophomore, Atkins

• G-F Cameron McDonald, senior, Atkins

• G Kenaz McMillian, junior, Reynolds

HONORABLE MENTION

Bishop McGuinness: G Riggs Handy, junior.

Carver: Did not nominate any players.

East Forsyth: F Braxton Stewart, junior.

Millennium Charter: Did not nominate any players.

North Davidson: Did not nominate any players.

Oak Grove: G Gavin Stinson, junior.

Parkland: G Bryce Jackson, junior; G Ramaj Williams, junior.

Reagan: G K.J. Ford, freshman.

Walkertown: G Jaylen Wilkerson, sophomore.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Frank Spencer WSFCS WSPrep South Stokes (copy)

Winston-Salem Prep coach Josh Pittman speaks with his team during the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic. Pittman guided the Phoenix to a 25-3 record as his young team advanced to the NCHSAA Class 1-A West Regional final.

JOSH PITTMAN, Winston-Salem Prep

The former East Forsyth standout guided the Phoenix to the Class 1-A West Regional championship game. Along the way, Pittman’s young team won the Northwest Piedmont 1-A Conference regular-season and tournament titles and went 25-3. With most of Winston-Salem Prep’s key players returning, the future remains bright for a program that is one of the state’s best in its classification.

Also receiving votes (in alphabetical order)

Monty Gray, East Forsyth; Andy Muse, Mount Tabor.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

