JournalNow.com All-Area: Boys basketball (NCISAA/charter schools)

The area's top players and coach this season at non-NCHSAA schools, as voted by coaches:

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

JAYDON YOUNG

G, 6-feet-4, junior, Greensboro Day

A big, physical guard who can get into the paint to score and also shoot from 3-point range. … Young had a season filled with honors while helping the Bengals go 32-4 and reach the NCISAA Class 4-A championship game. … Shared the PTAC’s player of the year award for the second straight season. … Class 4-A all-state. … MVP of the HAECOIsHiring.com Invitational as Greensboro Day won its 18th title, as well as the Bengals’ game in the Hoophall Classic. … Averaged 12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game for a balanced team. … Young has scholarship offers from Appalachian State, Elon, N.C. A&T, Old Dominion, Siena, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, Western Carolina and Winthrop.

FIRST TEAM

G NIK GRAVES, 6-2, senior, Greensboro Day

Steady point guard who helped the Bengals go 32-4 and reach the NCISAA Class 4-A championship game. … Averaged 9.7 points, 5.7 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game. … Shared PTAC’s player of the year award with teammate Jaydon Young. … NCISAA Class 4-A all-state. … All-HAECOIsHiring.com Invitational. … Participant in NCISAA all-star game and Triad all-star game. … Will play at UNC-Charlotte.

G BRANDON MORGAN, 6-1, senior, Forsyth Country Day

The leader for a Furies team that went 17-12 and reached the second round of the NCISAA Class 3-A playoffs. … Averaged 16.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists. … Morgan’s free-throw shooting sealed a number of victories. … Two-time All-PTAC. … Class 3-A all-state.

G ISAIAH SANDERS, 5-10, sophomore, High Point Christian

Dynamic point guard whose ability to get into the paint and score or dish opened up the floor for his teammates. … Sanders helped the Cougars go 22-8 and reach the NCISAA Class 3-A championship game. … Averaged 14 points and 4 assists per game while shooting 43 percent from 3-point range and 81 percent from the free-throw line. … Class 3-A all-state. … All-PTAC and all-tournament in events at Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Southwest Guilford.

F-C JAYDIN SPILLMAN, 6-9, junior, Calvary Day

A long rim-protector who also provided scoring punch from 3-point range and the mid-range for the Cougars. … Averaged 18.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game. … Has already surpassed 1,000 points for his career. … All-PTAC.

G-F MIKE ZANONI, 6-5, senior, Greensboro Day

One of the area’s top 3-point shooters, Zanoni hit 40 percent from beyond the arc for a team that went 32-4 and reached the NCISAA Class 4-A championship game. … Averaged 11.4 points and 4.1 rebounds per game for a balanced, deep team. … Class 4-A all-state. … Participant in NCISAA all-star game and Triad all-star game. … Will play for Mercer.

SECOND TEAM

F-C C.J. COLLINS, 6-10, senior, Greensboro Day

Provided a post presence for a Bengals team that went 32-4 and reached the NCISAA Class 4-A championship game. … Collins averaged 8.8 rebounds, 5.9 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game. … All-conference and HAECOIsHiring.com Invitational all-tournament. … Participant in Triad all-star game.… Will play at Princeton.

F LUKE GRACE, 6-9, senior, Wesleyan

True power forward who led the Trojans in scoring and rebounding. … Grace averaged 1.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. … All-PTAC. … Participant in NCISAA all-star game and Triad all-star game. … Considering multiple Division I and Division II scholarship offers.

G DARIUS KANE, 6-2, junior, High Point Christian

Big-time defender at multiple positions for a Cougars team that went 22-8 and reached the NCISAA Class 3-A championship game. … Kane averaged 14 points, 7 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2 steals per game as a versatile energy guy. … Class 3-A all-state. … All-PTAC and all-tournament at Myrtle Beach (S.C.) event. … MVP of the Sheetz Holiday Classic.

F THOMAS McINTOSH, 6-6, senior, High Point Christian

A stretch big man who was able to space the floor with his outside shooting, McIntosh averaged 15 points and 5.5 rebounds per game for a Cougars team that went 22-8 and reached the NCISAA Class 3-A championship game. … All-PTAC and all-tournament at Sheetz Holiday Classic. … Tournament MVP in Myrtle Beach (S.C.) event. … Will play at Lees-McRae.

G GRIFFIN POWELL, 6-7, senior, Westchester

Long wing with the ability to facilitate or score for the Cougars. … Averaged 15 points, 4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. … All-PTAC. … Considering Division III schools, including Brevard, Methodist and William Peace.

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES (in alphabetical order)

• F Khalif Barnes, 6-8, junior, Piedmont Classical

• G-F Iverson King, 6-5, sophomore, Forsyth Country Day

• G-F Jefferson McLamb, 6-5, senior, Wesleyan

• F-G Draven Pilson, 6-7, sophomore, Forsyth Country Day

• G Brent Randleman, 6-3, senior, Piedmont Classical

• G J3 Swindell, 6-3, sophomore, Caldwell

• F Nic Watkins, senior, Salem Baptist

• G Q Williams, 5-8, freshman, Forsyth Country Day

HONORABLE MENTION

Greensboro Day: F Jackson Noble, senior.

Salem Baptist: F Saylor Schott, senior.

Wesleyan: G Cameron Parker, senior, Wesleyan.

COACH OF THE YEAR

JOSEPH COOPER, High Point Christian

In his sixth season at High Point Christian, Cooper guided the Cougars to the NCISAA Class 3-A championship game. … A 70-66 overtime loss to Concord Academy did not diminish his team’s accomplishments in a 22-8 season.

Also receiving votes

Freddy Johnson, Greensboro Day.

