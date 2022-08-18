JournalNow.com Football Scouting Reports: Week 1

Kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless noted.

NORTHWEST GUILFORD (No. 7 in HSXtra.com Top 10) at NO. 1 EAST FORSYTH, 7 p.m.

The essentials: A young Northwest Guilford team couldn't stay with East Forsyth for four quarters last season as the Eagles pulled away to win 48-7 in Greensboro. This group of Vikings, led by junior QB Tanner Ballou, is a year older and a year stronger. If OT Walter Turner and the rest of the line can give Ballou time to get the ball to Trenton Cloud, Bristol Carter and Mike Godette, Northwest can make plays. That won't be easy, though, against a loaded East Forsyth defense. DE Nick Martin, LB R.J. Brown, DB Matthew Joines ... this is a group with Division I talent at all three levels. The Eagles also are a handful offensively, led by senior QB Jaylen Alexander-Raynor, TE Jayvontay Conner, WR/KR Levine Smith and ATH Que'sean Brown. That group will test a Northwest defense that has to improve after giving up an average of nearly 31 points per game last season.

FAYETTEVILLE TERRY SANFORD at NO. 5 GLENN, 7 p.m.

The essentials: This is a matchup that didn't happen last season because of COVID-19 problems in the Terry Sanford program. That's probably a good thing for the Bulldogs, as Glenn was a senior-laden team that tied for the Central Piedmont 4-A title. The Bobcats lost 16 starters from their 2021 squad, while Terry Sanford welcomes back just about every significant contributor from a team that went 7-4 and nearly took down NCHSAA Class 3-A runner-up Greenville Rose in the playoffs. That's not to say Glenn doesn't have some talent returning. Tyson Worthy and Brandon Sutton are playmakers on the offensive side of the ball, and DB Ajay Coverdale is one of the area's best. DE Jahnaul Ritzie and NT Josh Nolan are All-Area talents who could make Coverdale's job easier by getting to the quarterback.

NO. 4 WEST FORSYTH at ASHEVILLE A.C. REYNOLDS, 7 p.m.

The essentials: This was a matchup West Forsyth dominated 37-7 last year in Clemmons, but the Titans are younger this season and have to travel to the mountains for their opener against an A.C. Reynolds team that was dominated by sophomores and freshmen in 2021. Sophomore RB Max Guest and ATH Jojo Ikeme in particular could be a handful. The Rockets' defense, which also was young last season, forced 23 turnovers. West Forsyth will be looking for junior QB Bert Rice and senior WR Kian Bailey to continue to develop and provide a downfield passing threat to complement a typically strong ground game for the Titans. On defense, everything starts with senior DT J.D. LeGrant, who is a rock against the run and a leader.

ALSO PLAYING

Atkins at No. 10 Walkertown, 7 p.m. Thursday

Carver at North Moore, 7 p.m. Thursday

No. 9 Davie County at Mooresville, 7 p.m.

Greenville Pope John Paul II at Bishop McGuinness, 7 p.m. Thursday

No. 3 Mount Tabor at Richmond County, 7:30 p.m. Thursday

No. 7 North Davidson at No. 2 Reagan, 7:30 p.m. Thursday

No. 10 North Forsyth at Forbush

No. 6 Oak Grove at Southwest Guilford

No. 8 Reynolds at High Point Central, 7 p.m.

South Rowan at Parkland, 7 p.m.

OFF

Winston-Salem Prep