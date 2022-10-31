 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

JournalNow.com football Top 10 poll: Final regular season

  • 0
prep zone logo 022721 web

East Forsyth finished the regular season unbeaten and a unanimous No. 1 in the JournalNow.com Top 10 football coaches' poll. The Eagles are the No. 4 seed in the Class 4-A West playoffs. Oak Grove also finished the regular season 10-0 and moved up to No. 2 in the poll.

Compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches (first-place votes in parentheses):

1. EAST FORSYTH (6)

Record: 10-0

Last week: 1

Friday: No. 5 West Forsyth, Class 4-A West playoffs

2. OAK GROVE

Record: 10-0

Last week: 3

People are also reading…

Friday: West Mecklenburg, Class 3-A West playoffs

3. REAGAN

Record: 8-2

Last week: 2

Friday: Charlotte Catholic, Class 4-A West playoffs

4. MOUNT TABOR

Record: 8-2

Last week: 4

Friday: At Asheville, Class 4-A West playoffs

5. WEST FORSYTH

Record: 4-6

Last week: 5

Friday: At No. 1 East Forsyth, Class 4-A West playoffs

6. WALKERTOWN

Record: 8-2

Last week: 6

Friday: Mount Pleasant, Class 2-A West playoffs

7. GLENN

Record: 3-7

Last week: 7

Season over

8. DAVIE COUNTY

Record: 4-6

Last week: 8

Friday: At Grimsley, Class 4-A West playoffs

9. NORTH DAVIDSON

Record: 3-7

Last week: 9

Friday: At West Henderson, Class 3-A West playoffs

10. REYNOLDS

Record: 2-8

Last week: 10

Season over

The JournalNow.com Top 10 is released Mondays at JournalNow.com.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady becomes most sacked quarterback in NFL history

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert