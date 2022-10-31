JournalNow.com football Top 10 poll: Final regular season

East Forsyth finished the regular season unbeaten and a unanimous No. 1 in the JournalNow.com Top 10 football coaches' poll. The Eagles are the No. 4 seed in the Class 4-A West playoffs. Oak Grove also finished the regular season 10-0 and moved up to No. 2 in the poll.
Compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches (first-place votes in parentheses):
1. EAST FORSYTH (6)
Record: 10-0
Last week: 1
Friday: No. 5 West Forsyth, Class 4-A West playoffs
2. OAK GROVE
Record: 10-0
Last week: 3
Friday: West Mecklenburg, Class 3-A West playoffs
3. REAGAN
Record: 8-2
Last week: 2
Friday: Charlotte Catholic, Class 4-A West playoffs
4. MOUNT TABOR
Record: 8-2
Last week: 4
Friday: At Asheville, Class 4-A West playoffs
5. WEST FORSYTH
Record: 4-6
Last week: 5
Friday: At No. 1 East Forsyth, Class 4-A West playoffs
6. WALKERTOWN
Record: 8-2
Last week: 6
Friday: Mount Pleasant, Class 2-A West playoffs
7. GLENN
Record: 3-7
Last week: 7
Season over
8. DAVIE COUNTY
Record: 4-6
Last week: 8
Friday: At Grimsley, Class 4-A West playoffs
9. NORTH DAVIDSON
Record: 3-7
Last week: 9
Friday: At West Henderson, Class 3-A West playoffs
10. REYNOLDS
Record: 2-8
Last week: 10
Season over