JournalNow.com Football Top 10 Poll: Week 1
JournalNow.com Football Top 10 Poll: Week 1

East Forsyth football first day (copy)

East Forsyth defensive coordinator Aaron Beal (left) and head coach Todd Willert watch the Eagles during the first day of practice Aug. 2. East Forsyth starts the season at No. 1 in the JournalNow.com Football Top 10 Poll.

 Walt Unks, Journal

Kernersville rivals East Forsyth and Glenn each received three first-place votes, but East edged the Bobcats for the top spot in the first JournalNow.com Football Top 10 Poll of the fall season. Mount Tabor, the spring NCHSAA Class 3-AA champion, was third

Marquee games this week are: No. 1 East Forsyth at Northwest Guilford (No. 6 in the HSXtra.com poll), Fayetteville Terry Sanford at No. 2 Glenn, Richmond County at No. 3 Mount Tabor and No. 7 Reagan at No. 8 North Davidson.

Compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches:

1. EAST FORSYTH (3)

Spring record: 3-4

Total points: 56

Friday: At Northwest Guilford

2. GLENN (3)

Spring record: 5-2

Total points: 54

Friday: Fayetteville Terry Sanford

3. MOUNT TABOR

Spring record: 10-0

Total points: 43

Friday: Richmond County

4. WEST FORSYTH

Spring record: 4-1

Total points: 40

Friday: Asheville A.C. Reynolds

5. DAVIE COUNTY

Spring record: 5-2

Total points: 37

Friday: Mooresville

6. OAK GROVE

Spring record: 6-3

Total points: 29

Friday: Southwest Guilford

7. REAGAN

Spring record: 3-4

Total points: 28

Friday: At No. 8 North Davidson

8. NORTH DAVIDSON

Spring record: 8-2

Total points: 24

Friday: No. 7 Reagan

9. WALKERTOWN

Spring record: 5-1

Total points: 8

Friday: At Atkins

10. REYNOLDS

Spring record: 1-6

Total points: 6

Next: High Point Central

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES

North Forsyth (2), Winston-Salem Prep (2), Bishop McGuinness (1).

The HSXtra Top 10 is released Mondays at HSXtra.com.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

