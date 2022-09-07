JournalNow.com high school football: Coaches' Clipboard with East Forsyth's Todd Willert

There aren't many high school football games Friday night in the Triad, but there is a matchup of unbeaten teams in Kernersville. South Iredell (3-0) comes to Fred E. Lewis Stadium to tank on East Forsyth (2-0), the top-ranked team in the JournalNow.com Top 10 coaches' poll.
East Forsyth coach Todd Willert spoke with the JournalNow.com's Joe Sirera about his team and the matchup:
TODD WILLERT, East Forsyth
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Kickoffs at 7 p.m. unless noted.
JOURNALNOW.COM TOP 10
South Iredell (3-0) at No. 1 East Forsyth (2-0)
Lexington (0-3) at No. 4 Oak Grove (3-0), 7:30 p.m.
Winston-Salem Prep (1-1) at No. 7 Walkertown (2-1)
East Rowan (0-3) at No. 9 North Davidson (0-3), 7:30 p.m.
ALSO PLAYING
Bishop McGuinness (1-2) at North Raleigh Christian (2-1)
McMichael (2-1) at Carver (1-2)
Parkland (0-2) at Andrews (2-1) 7:30 p.m.
OFF
No. 2 Mount Tabor (3-0)
No. 3 Reagan (2-1)
No. 5 Davie County (1-2)
No. 6 Glenn (1-2)
No. 8 West Forsyth (0-3)
No. 10 North Forsyth (2-1)
Atkins (1-1)
Joe Sirera
