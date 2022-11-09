JournalNow.com high school football Coaches' Clipboard with Mount Tabor's Tiesuan Brown and East Forsyth's Todd Willert

The second round of the high football playoffs is this week across the Triad. Unbeaten East Forsyth, the No. 4 seed in NCHSAA Class 4-A West, gets a rematch with Central Piedmont Conference rival Mount Tabor (9-2) at Fred E. Lewis Stadium.
The Eagles won the first meeting 31-13 on Sept. 29 and dominated another CPC rival, West Forsyth, 49-0 in the first round of the playoffs. Mount Tabor went to Asheville and won 28-26 on a field goal by Quinn Milner in the final seconds.
Spartans coach Tiesuan Brown and Eagles coach Todd Willert took time out from their game prep to talk with JournalNow.com's Joe Sirera about their teams and the rematch:
TIESUAN BROWN, Mount Tabor
TODD WILLERT, East Forsyth
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.
Mount Tabor football coach Tiesuan Brown and his Spartans get another shot at East Forsyth in the Class 4-A West playoffs after dropping a 31-13 decision to the Eagles during the Central Piedmont Conference season.