JournalNow.com high school football Coaches' Clipboard with Mount Tabor's Tiesuan Brown and East Forsyth's Todd Willert

  • 0
Reynolds Mount Tabor Football (copy) (copy)

Mount Tabor football coach Tiesuan Brown and his Spartans get another shot at East Forsyth in the Class 4-A West playoffs after dropping a 31-13 decision to the Eagles during the Central Piedmont Conference season.

The second round of the high football playoffs is this week across the Triad. Unbeaten East Forsyth, the No. 4 seed in NCHSAA Class 4-A West, gets a rematch with Central Piedmont Conference rival Mount Tabor (9-2) at Fred E. Lewis Stadium.

The Eagles won the first meeting 31-13 on Sept. 29 and dominated another CPC rival, West Forsyth, 49-0 in the first round of the playoffs. Mount Tabor went to Asheville and won 28-26 on a field goal by Quinn Milner in the final seconds.

Spartans coach Tiesuan Brown and Eagles coach Todd Willert took time out from their game prep to talk with JournalNow.com's Joe Sirera about their teams and the rematch:

TIESUAN BROWN, Mount Tabor

Mount Tabor football coach Tiesuan Brown previews the East Forsyth playoff game

TODD WILLERT, East Forsyth

East Forsyth football coach Todd Willert previews the Mount Tabor playoff game
East Forsyth West Forsyth Football (copy)

East Forsyth coach Todd Willert has guided his Eagles to an 11-0 record heading into the second round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A West football playoffs.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

