JournalNow.com high school football Coaches' Clipboard with Mount Tabor's Tiesuan Brown and Glenn's Antwon Stevenson

Mount Tabor coach Tiesuan Brown's Spartans face another challenging Central Piedmont 4-A Conference game Friday night when they travel to Kernersville to face Glenn.

There are great football games every week in the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference, and this week's best matchup might just be No. 2-ranked Mount Tabor at No. 7 Glenn.

Mount Tabor coach Tiesuan Brown and Glenn coach Antwon Stevenson took time out from their game prep this week to talk with JournalNow.com's Joe Sirera about their teams and the matchup:

TIESUAN BROWN, Mount Tabor

Mount Tabor football coach Tiesuan Brown previews the Glenn game

ANTWON STEVENSON, Glenn

Glenn football coach Antwon Stevenson previews the Mount Tabor game
Glenn coach Antwon Stevenson has his young Bobcats back on track as they prepare for Friday night's home game against Mount Tabor.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Kickoffs at 7 p.m. unless noted

JOURNALNOW.COM TOP 10

No. 1 East Forsyth (4-0 Central Piedmont 4-A, 7-0 overall) at No. 10 Reynolds (1-3, 2-5)

No. 2 Mount Tabor (3-1 Central Piedmont 4-A, 6-1 overall) at No. 7 Glenn (2-2, 3-4)

Parkland (0-4 Central Piedmont 4-A, 0-7 overall) at No. 3 Reagan (3-1, 5-2)

Ledford (2-0 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 7-0 overall) at No. 4 Oak Grove (2-0, 7-0), 7:30 p.m., WMYV-48

No. 8 Davie County (1-3 Central Piedmont 4-A, 2-5 overall) at No. 5 West Forsyth (2-2, 2-5)

No. 6 Walkertown (2-1 Mid-State 2-A, 5-2 overall) at McMichael (3-0, 6-1), 7:30 p.m.

No. 9 North Davidson (1-1 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 2-5 overall) at Asheboro (0-2, 1-6), 7:30 p.m.

ALSO PLAYING

Atkins (0-4 Mid-State 3-A, 1-5 overall) at Northeast Guilford (1-3, 4-3)

Huntersville Christ the King (2-1 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 6-1 overall) at Winston-Salem Prep (1-2, 2-4)

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (4-0 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 7-0 overall) at Carver (1-2, 2-5)

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter (0-4 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 2-4 overall) at Bishop McGuinness (0-3, 1-6)

North Surry (1-5) at North Forsyth (2-5), 7:30 p.m.

