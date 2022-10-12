JournalNow.com high school football Coaches' Clipboard with Mount Tabor's Tiesuan Brown and Glenn's Antwon Stevenson

There are great football games every week in the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference, and this week's best matchup might just be No. 2-ranked Mount Tabor at No. 7 Glenn.
Mount Tabor coach Tiesuan Brown and Glenn coach Antwon Stevenson took time out from their game prep this week to talk with JournalNow.com's Joe Sirera about their teams and the matchup:
TIESUAN BROWN, Mount Tabor
ANTWON STEVENSON, Glenn
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Kickoffs at 7 p.m. unless noted
JOURNALNOW.COM TOP 10
No. 1 East Forsyth (4-0 Central Piedmont 4-A, 7-0 overall) at No. 10 Reynolds (1-3, 2-5)
No. 2 Mount Tabor (3-1 Central Piedmont 4-A, 6-1 overall) at No. 7 Glenn (2-2, 3-4)
Parkland (0-4 Central Piedmont 4-A, 0-7 overall) at No. 3 Reagan (3-1, 5-2)
Ledford (2-0 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 7-0 overall) at No. 4 Oak Grove (2-0, 7-0), 7:30 p.m., WMYV-48
No. 8 Davie County (1-3 Central Piedmont 4-A, 2-5 overall) at No. 5 West Forsyth (2-2, 2-5)
No. 6 Walkertown (2-1 Mid-State 2-A, 5-2 overall) at McMichael (3-0, 6-1), 7:30 p.m.
No. 9 North Davidson (1-1 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 2-5 overall) at Asheboro (0-2, 1-6), 7:30 p.m.
ALSO PLAYING
Atkins (0-4 Mid-State 3-A, 1-5 overall) at Northeast Guilford (1-3, 4-3)
Huntersville Christ the King (2-1 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 6-1 overall) at Winston-Salem Prep (1-2, 2-4)
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (4-0 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 7-0 overall) at Carver (1-2, 2-5)
Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter (0-4 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 2-4 overall) at Bishop McGuinness (0-3, 1-6)
North Surry (1-5) at North Forsyth (2-5), 7:30 p.m.
