JournalNow.com high school football Coaches' Clipboard with Oak Grove's Mark Holcomb and North Davidson's Brian Flynn

Oak Grove football coach Mark Holcomb's Grizzlies are 6-0 for the first time since 2019. They hit the road Friday night to take on rival North Davidson in a key Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference game.

Since Oak Grove High School opened in 2017, the Grizzlies have had a football rivalry with nearby North Davidson High. The latest chapter will be written Friday night when Oak Grove travels to Welcome to take on the Black Knights in a Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference game.

Grizzlies coach Mark Holcomb and North Davidson coach Brian Flynn took time out from their game week preparations to talk with JournalNow.com's Joe Sirera about their teams and the matchup:

MARK HOLCOMB, Oak Grove

Oak Grove football coach Mark Holcomb previews the North Davidson game

BRIAN FLYNN, North Davidson

North Davidson football coach Brian Flynn previews the Oak Grove game
North Davidson coach Brian Flynn's Black Knights face rival Oak Grove on Friday night in a key Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference football game.

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Kickoffs at 7 p.m. unless noted.

JOURNALNOW.COM TOP 10

Parkland (0-3 Central Piedmont 4-A, 0-6 overall) at No. 1 East Forsyth (3-0, 6-0)

No. 2 Mount Tabor (2-1 Central Piedmont 4-A, 5-1 overall) at No. 9 Davie County (1-2, 2-4)

No. 5 West Forsyth (2-1 Central Piedmont 4-A, 2-4 overall) at No. 3 Reagan (2-1, 4-2), 7:30 p.m. (WMYV-48)

No. 4 Oak Grove (1-0 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 6-0 overall) at No. 8 North Davidson (1-0, 2-4), 7:30 p.m.

North Forsyth (0-3 Mid-State 2-A, 2-4 overall) at No. 6 Walkertown (1-1, 4-2), 7:30 p.m.

No. 7 Glenn (1-2 Central Piedmont 4-A, 2-4 overall) at No. 10 Reynolds (1-2, 2-4)

ALSO PLAYING

Bishop McGuinness (0-2 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 1-5 overall) at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (3-0, 6-0)

Eastern Guilford (3-0 Mid-State 3-A, 3-3 overall) at Atkins (0-3, 1-4), 7:30 p.m.

Winston-Salem Prep (1-1 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 2-3) at Community School of Davidson (3-0, 5-1)

OFF

Carver (1-2 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 2-5 overall)

